Financial Watchdogs Should Do More to Protect Crypto Investors, Swiss Regulator Says

"There's much more that can be done," said Urban Angehrn, CEO, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2022 18:01 IST
Crypto markets have been in turmoil over the past few weeks after blow-ups at several major companies

  • Governments are trying to work out how to best oversee crypto market
  • Cryptocurrency trading IS currently only covered by patchy regulation
  • Celsius Network last week froze accounts of its 1.7 million customers

Cryptocurrency trading increasingly resembles the US stock market of the late 1920s, Switzerland's top market regulator said on Wednesday, calling for regulators to take more action to protect consumers from abuse in the freewheeling sector.

Governments are trying to work out how to best oversee the $890 billion (roughly Rs. 6,971 crore) crypto market, which is currently only covered by patchy regulation.

Regulators and policymakers have long fretted over the risk to consumers from cryptocurrencies, with US securities watchdogs among those to warn about the potential for manipulation of opaque crypto markets.

"There's much more that can be done," said Urban Angehrn, CEO, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

"It would seem to me that a lot of trading in digital assets looks like the US stock market in 1928, where all kinds of abuse, pump and dump, are now in fact frequently common," Angehrn said at a conference in Zurich.

"Let's also think about the potential of technology to make it easy to deal with the large amounts of data and to protect consumers from trading on abusive markets," Angehrn said.

Crypto markets have been in turmoil over the past few weeks after blow-ups at several major companies.

The overall crypto market has slumped to around $900 billion (roughly Rs. 70,49,002 crore), down from a record $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,34,95,400 crore) in November, with losses mounting after US crypto lender Celsius Network last week froze the accounts of its 1.7 million customers.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell below $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15,66,401) on June 18 for the first time since December 2020. It has plummeted around 60 percent this year, coming under pressure as soaring inflation and rising interest rates prompt a flight from stocks and other higher-risk assets.

The troubles at Celsius are likely to increase US regulatory pressure on a sector already on the defensive amid other crises this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA
