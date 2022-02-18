Technology News
loading

Fraudulent Metaverse Token on Uniswap Shows Up as Animoca Brands: Here's What We Know

Animoca Brands clarified that the namesake token has no connection to the company in any way.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 18 February 2022 12:51 IST
Fraudulent Metaverse Token on Uniswap Shows Up as Animoca Brands: Here's What We Know

Photo Credit: Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands issued a scam alert regarding a namesake token

Highlights
  • The fake token is named "Animoca Brands Metaverse"
  • The fake token features the 'Animoca' logo to go along with the listing
  • Etherscan suggest that the fake token has 53 holders so far

Animoca Brands, the noted Hong-Kong based investor in non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse projects has issued a warning on Twitter about a scam that involves the sale of a fake ERC-20 token, labelled "Animoca Brands Metaverse", on Uniswap V2, a protocol for automated token exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. The Web3 investor stated in an official note that the namesake token uses the "Animoca" symbol to claim affiliation but isn't in any way associated with Animoca Brands, deeming it fake.

The Etherscan entry of the fraudulent token can be shows, that 53 wallet holders have fallen for the scam so far, although the number also suggests no broad attempt has been made to propagate the token yet. It is also worth noting that if you head into 'Info' and 'Contract' tabs for the fake token, there's nothing to be found. Furthermore, there are only 83 transfers so far, signalling limited trading. Nevertheless, Animoca Brands reacted to protect its potential players from owning a worthless asset.

Animoca Brands, in its note, strongly advised the public to avoid this fraudulent token and any associated activities related to it such as social media and messaging apps. The blockchain gaming investor urged users to only visit the official links for legitimate games, NFTs, and token sales, emphasising that Animoca Brands and its operated projects will never directly reach out to individuals to arrange sales of tokens.

Already an established name in the gaming space, Animoca Brands has found its footing in the metaverse and NFT worlds. The blockchain gaming company announced plans to expand into Japan with the launch of its strategic subsidiary Animoca Brands KK after raising nearly $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crore) in its seed round last month.

The Japanese arm will allow intellectual property (IP) holders in the country to issue their own NFTs and alternative tokens, and develop fan communities through participation in the wider Web3 ecosystem. It also revealed plans to work with professionals around the world to help Japanese IP holders expand into global markets.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cardano, Cardano Foundation, HackerOne, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Compared Justin Trudeau to Hitler in Now-Deleted Tweet

Related Stories

Fraudulent Metaverse Token on Uniswap Shows Up as Animoca Brands: Here's What We Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  3. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Launched in India: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
  7. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
  8. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A76 Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications, Hands-On Images Leak Tips 108-Megapixel Primary Camera
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Feature 8GB RAM Like Rival Samsung Galaxy S22 Models
  4. Fraudulent Metaverse Token on Uniswap Shows Up as Animoca Brands: Here's What We Know
  5. Elon Musk Compared Justin Trudeau to Hitler in Now-Deleted Tweet
  6. Oppo Teases New Wireless Buds, Smartwatch, Tablet to Launch Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series
  7. Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman’s New Costumes Revealed in Toys
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency