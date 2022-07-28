Technology News
US FTC Files Lawsuit to Block Meta From Acquiring Its Way to Metaverse Supremacy

The lawsuit filed by the FTC broadly targets Meta for a slew of acquisitions in the VR market in recent years.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 28 July 2022 12:53 IST
Meta years back bought virtual reality gear maker Oculus

Highlights
  • The FTC is stopping Meta's acquisition of a VR fitness app
  • The FTC claims Meta chose to buy market position
  • Meta is in the midst of a hard pivot to becoming a metaverse company

The US antitrust regulator, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has filed a lawsuit to stop Meta (previously Facebook) from acquiring Within Unlimited, the maker of the VR fitness app Supernatural, saying the transaction would allow the internet giant to dominate the thriving virtual reality space. The government agency, led by new chair Lina Khan, who has been a vocal critic of corporate monopolisation, alleges that the proposed acquisition by Meta, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is illegal given that the company is already a key player within the VR ecosystem.

The complaint alleges Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could have built its own VR app to compete in the space but by choosing to buy a potential rival is limiting competition in a way that could lead to less innovation, lower quality, higher prices and less consumer choice.

The FTC's lawsuit, against the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, broadly targets Meta's acquisitions of VR companies in recent years, accusing the company of embarking on a “campaign to conquer VR” dating back to 2014 when it acquired the Oculus VR headset manufacturer.

Meta first revealed the planned purchase last October in a deal that The Information pegged at more than $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,200 crore).

The FTC has now asked the court to temporarily halt the transaction, which Facebook said it plans to close on July 31. It also sought an injunction blocking the deal on antitrust grounds.

It is worth noting that CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that in the future, the company will popularise a metaverse — a more immersive version of the internet, where people can populate an alternative virtual world to go shopping, go to work and see friends.

In a press release, FTC Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John Newman said, "Instead of competing on the merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top. Meta already owns a best-selling virtual reality fitness app, and it had the capabilities to compete even more closely with Within's popular Supernatural app. But Meta chose to buy market position instead of earning it on the merits. This is an illegal acquisition, and we will pursue all appropriate relief."

Further reading: Facebook, Federal Trade Commission, Metaverse, Meta, Virtual Reality, Oculus
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped via Retailer Website: Report
Rick and Morty Season 6 Release Date Set for September on Adult Swim

