Technology News
loading

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Claims About Voting to Change Ethereum's Software as Lies

This the second time in recent weeks that Buterin has had to repond to a PoS critic.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 13 July 2022 13:54 IST
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Claims About Voting to Change Ethereum's Software as Lies

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Vitalik Buterin

Buterin challenged a claim by Bitcoiner Nick Payton on Twitter

Highlights
  • Buterin called Payton’s assertion a 'bare-faced lie'
  • PoS does not contain voting on protocol settings, affirms Buterin
  • Bitcoin book author Jimmy Song recently critised PoS too

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has responded to yet another critic of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, referring to the criticism as an "unmitigated bare-faced lie." Buterin's comment tweeted on Tuesday, was in response to remarks shared on Twitter that noted Ethereum's PoS voting as a “proof” of it being a security. Swan Bitcoin's Managing Editor Nick Payton had earlier in the day posted his views about PoS and the voting that allows for changes to the network, claiming that this proves such blockchain networks are security.

"Dear Proof of Stakers, the fact that you can vote on something to change its properties is proof that it's a security," remarked Payton in his tweet to which Vitalik responded by saying how certain PoW (proof of work) supporters keep lying about PoS including voting on protocol parameters, and how often this goes unquestioned. "Nodes reject invalid blocks, in PoS and in PoW. It's not hard" Buterin asserted.

Vitalik Buterin also took a jab at Payton's grammar saying that when talking about things like PoS, "we don't say "it's a security", we say "it's secure". I know these suffixes are hard though, so I forgive the error."

Proof of work, which involves the participation of "miners" who devote large amounts of computing power to solve complex, mathematical problems, is currently how both Bitcoin and Ethereum validate transactions and secure their networks. Ethereum, however, is in the process of transitioning to proof of stake through a long-awaited update now labelled as "the Merge."

This is the second time in as many weeks that Buterin has responded to remarks targeted at Ethereum and other PoS blockchains. Jimmy Song, the author of a Bitcoin book, criticised PoS last week questioned the decentralisation of the consensus. Song claims that the mechanism doesn't resolve the issue with the Byzantine generals.

Along with Buterin, another ETH founder and supporter of PoS, Charles Hoskinson also shared his opinion, claiming that Song's tweet is “beyond understanding” for its “degree of stupidity.”

Recent comments from SEC Chair Gary Gensler about cryptocurrencies and the issues of what is a commodity and what's not resurfaced the harsh critiques from Bitcoin bulls on Ethereum and most cryptocurrencies.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Proof of stake, Vitalik Buterin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch

Related Stories

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Claims About Voting to Change Ethereum's Software as Lies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  2. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Watch the Trailer for Ms. Marvel Episode 6, Out Today
  5. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  6. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  8. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  9. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Stablecoins Must Comply With Same Safeguards as Traditional Payment Methods, Global Regulators Say
  2. Motorola Razr 2022 Officially Teased, Design Revealed in Official Renders
  3. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Claims About Voting to Change Ethereum's Software as Lies
  4. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch
  5. Binance Finetunes KYC, Anti-Money Laundering Rules Aiming to Safeguard its Business, Users
  6. Elon Musk Reacts to Twitter Lawsuit Over Breach of $44 Billion Deal: All Details
  7. LG Rollable Hands-on Video Appears Online, One Year After Company’s Phone Business Exit
  8. Wordle Will Soon Let Players Link Stats and Streaks Across All Devices
  9. The Uber Files: Leaked Documents Reveal a Strategy of Chaos - Has Anything Changed?
  10. Universe's Photos Clicked by James Webb Telescope Displayed at Times Square Screens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.