Technology News
loading

Ethereum Whale Addresses Rise Sharply as ETH Moves Back Up to $1,500

The Ethereum network has been slowly preparing to switch to the proof of stake consensus method.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 19 July 2022 20:20 IST
Ethereum Whale Addresses Rise Sharply as ETH Moves Back Up to $1,500

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Renewed clarity about the timeline of Ethereum's PoS switch has boosted ETH's value

Highlights
  • The Merge is expected to happen sometime around September 19
  • ETH had plummeted to around $1,000 not too long ago
  • A shadow fork for the anticipated switch went live last week

The announcement of the anticipated upgrade, The Merge, on the Ethereum network made positive impact on its native asset ETH as well as its staked derivative on Lido finance called staked Ether (stETH) and that has resulted in an increase in the number of whales too. Last Thursday, Ethereum Foundation member Tim Beiko suggested September 19 as the provisional launch date for The Merge, which will see the Ethereum network transition from the energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a more environment-friendly proof-of-stake mechanism.

As per on-chain analysis provider Santiment, the so-called whales — holding between 1,000 to 100,000 ETH — had seen a sharp increase in the past few weeks after bottoming in May, which halted a months-long negative streak.

More precisely, there were 131 new such wallets emerging until Sunday, with the total number briefly exceeding 6,666. The trend is similar with smaller Ether investors too with those holding at least a full one has charted an all-time high of over 1.5 million. Addresses with 100 or more coins, on the other hand, are up to a 15-month high of more than 45,000.

Meanwhile, the price of Ether has surged by close to 40 percent too climbing from the $1,050 (roughly Rs. 84,015) price range to $1,526 (roughly Rs. 1.22 lakh) at the time of publishing. A few days before the shadow fork went live, ETH had plummeted to around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 80,015), and the community feared another drop below that line. However, the hype didn't allow such a dip, and the second-largest crypto went on a roll.

The highly anticipated upgrade in the Ethereum network, The Merge is expected to make the successful transition of blockchain from its current proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake. Additionally, this would also bring some cutting-edge features in terms of high transaction speed, low gas fees and scalability.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ether, Ethereum, Proof of stake
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Department of Telecom Pulled Up by CAG Over Spectrum Pricing Mechanism for Captive Users: Details
ApeCoin Shoots Up in Value Following Yuga Labs' Otherside Tech Demo

Related Stories

Ethereum Whale Addresses Rise Sharply as ETH Moves Back Up to $1,500
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 8 Malware-Infested Apps Android Smartphone Users Must Delete Right Now
  2. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Vivo V25 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  5. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  7. Apple Said to Slow Hiring, Spending Growth for Some Teams Next Year
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  9. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ApeCoin Shoots Up in Value Following Yuga Labs' Otherside Tech Demo
  2. Ethereum Whale Addresses Rise Sharply as ETH Moves Back Up to $1,500
  3. Department of Telecom Pulled Up by CAG Over Spectrum Pricing Mechanism for Captive Users: Details
  4. WhatsApp Testing Quick Reactions for Status Updates, Redesigned Gallery View on Desktop App: Reports
  5. Realme Watch 3 Key Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of July 26 Launch
  6. 8 Malware-Infested Apps With Over 3 Million Downloads Red-Flagged By Researcher For Android Users
  7. Cyber Fraud Through Misuse of MTNL Name, Logo Over WhatsApp on the Rise, Delhi Police Warns
  8. Tesla Faces German Lawsuit Over Privacy Concerns, Emissions Claims: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Cancelled In Order to Reallocate Chips to Galaxy S22 Ultra: Report
  10. iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.