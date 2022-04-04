Technology News
Ethereum Miners Raked in $1.29 Billion in March Revenue Bucking Downward Trend

The total monthly revenue made by Ethereum miners increased by around 7.2 percent from February to March 2022.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 4 April 2022 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ olieman.eth

In March, Ethereum miners earned roughly 1.08 times as much as Bitcoin miners

Highlights
  • In November 2021, total Ethereum miner revenue was $2.07 billion
  • Ethereum miners earned 1.08 times as much as Bitcoin miners in March
  • The network began burning portions of its native crypto since August 2021

Fresh data reveals that amid the positive month that March has been for Ether's recovery within the crypto market, Ethereum miners managed to rake in a total of $1.29 billion (roughly Rs. 9,740 crore) in revenue over the past month. While that's still a long way down from the all-time high registered in November last year, it does bode well for miners who've suffered a rough few months over the winter period. Almost all of the $1.29 billion (roughly Rs. 9,740 crore) came from block subsidy, while less than $100 million (roughly Rs. 755 crore) were from transaction fees.

According to data from The Block, the total monthly revenue made by Ethereum miners increased by around 7.2 percent from February to March 2022. More importantly, this signifies a break in a descending trend that started all the way back in November 2021. At that point, the miners operating on the second-largest blockchain network made over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,100 crore) in revenue, but the numbers started to freefall in the following few months.

A large portion of the increase in miner revenue appears to be a consequence of EIP-1559 which came into effect with the London upgrade in August 2021 last year. The EIP-1559 upgrade brought on a major overhaul to the way transaction fee were estimated. EIP-1559 split the transaction fees, with the base fees now being destroyed while allowing miners to receive only tips.

Ethereum, for its part, is also in the process of making a move away from proof-of-work mining altogether, as it prepares for the 'Merge'. Sometime in mid-2022, it will switch to a new proof-of-stake validation process. That said, this upgrade will not lower the transaction costs on the Ethereum chain for decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT), and others, as it is only related to the consensus mechanism securing the network. The Merge does prepare the path for the future upgrade to sharding, which will lower gas fees.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

