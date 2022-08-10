Technology News
loading

Ethereum’s Upcoming ‘Merge’ Upgrade Sees Hype From USD Coin Issuer Circle Pay, Tether

The Merge upgrade is expected to slash Ethereum’s power consumption by 99.95 percent.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 August 2022 13:24 IST
Ethereum’s Upcoming ‘Merge’ Upgrade Sees Hype From USD Coin Issuer Circle Pay, Tether

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhage

The Merge upgrade will change its power-intensive PoW mining model to Proof-of-Stake

Highlights
  • Merge is slated for release on September 19
  • Ethereum developers are running final tests on the Merge
  • Tether and USD Coin developers prefer to use Merge over older Ethereum ve

Ethereum's energy efficient Merge upgrade is tentatively slated for release on September 19. With this launch date inching closer, stablecoin major Tether and Circle Pay, the issuer of USD Coin have extended support for the Merge. Labelling Merge as one of the “most significant moments in blockchain history”, Tether has decided to start making arrangements to support the Merge in line with its release schedule. Meanwhile, Circle Pay has said that once the Merge has released, it will only use that version of Ethereum for the operations of USD Coin.

The Merge upgrade is expected to slash Ethereum's power consumption by 99.95 percent, its developers had claimed in a blog post last year. Ethereum developers are recoding its mining protocol to the energy efficient ‘Proof-of-Stake' (PoS) model from its current power-intensive ‘Proof-of-Work' (PoW) system.

In an official blog post, Tether said that three times more people hold Tether in their wallets than any other stablecoin and hence it will ensure smooth transition of operations is facilitated once the Merge is finally rolled out.

“Tether believes that in order to avoid any disruption to the community, especially when using our tokens in DeFi projects and platforms, it's important that the transition to POS is not weaponized to cause confusion and harm within the ecosystem. we know it is our responsibility to reassure the community of our support for its development,” Tether developers said.

On the other hand, USD Coin issuer Circle Pay has explained to its holders that the Ethereum-based asset can only exist in a single valid version of the blockchain, and the company has hence chosen Ethereum's eco-friendly upgrade to carry on USD Coin operations.

“USDC is the largest dollar-backed stablecoin issued on Ethereum and, as the issuer of USDC, Circle intends to fully and solely support the Ethereum proof-of-stake (PoS) chain post-Merge. We do not anticipate disruptions to USDC on-chain capabilities nor to our fully automated issuance and redemption services,” a post by Circle Pay noted.

Once switched to PoS mining operations, randomly selected miners will be able to validate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, eliminating the requirement of dedicated machines and people to add new blocks and hence reducing Ethereum's energy demands.

The developers are running extensive tests on the Ethereum revamp because DeFi apps reportedly worth over $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,61,110 crore) are supported on the blockchain, and cannot be risked.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Ether, Stablecoin, USD Coin, Tether
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Space Invaders: How Video Gamers Are Resisting a Crypto Onslaught

Related Stories

Ethereum’s Upcoming ‘Merge’ Upgrade Sees Hype From USD Coin Issuer Circle Pay, Tether
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  3. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  4. Moto Razr 2022 Price Confirmed, Official Listing Reveals Specifications
  5. Government Exploring Use of Common Charger for Devices: Ministry Official
  6. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  8. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A1 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio A22: Report
  2. PAVA Indicator: Morgan Stanley’s New Tool to Divide ETH Users as ‘Believers’, ‘Speculators’
  3. Moto Razr 2022 Price Confirmed, Specifications Surface via Official Store Listing
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 Released for Users in India, North America
  5. Spider-Man Remastered PC Global Launch Timings Revealed Ahead of Upcoming Release
  6. Realme TechLife Buds T100 India Launch Date Set for August 18, Claimed to Offer Upto 28 Hours of Playback Time
  7. Microsoft OneDrive Turns 15, Gets Redesigned Landing Page With New Functions
  8. Video: Self-Driving Tesla Car Fails to Detect Child-Sized Dummy on Road
  9. Lenovo Legion Y70 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Ahead of Launch
  10. NASA to Send Tiny Robot MIRA to International Space Station for Simulating Surgeries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.