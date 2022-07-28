Technology News
loading

Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ Upgrade Gears Up for Final Testnet Check Starting August 4, Details Here

Once complete, the Merge upgrade will slash Ethereum blockchain’s power requirements by 99.95 percent.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 28 July 2022 16:26 IST
Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ Upgrade Gears Up for Final Testnet Check Starting August 4, Details Here

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

As for now, the release of the Merge is tentatively slated for September 19

Highlights
  • Merge successfully completed second-last trial on Sepolia test in July
  • Ethereum developers to conduct thorough checks on Merge before release
  • Merge developers have been posting updates on official blog

After passing through rigorous devnets, shadow forks, and other kinds of tech tests, Ethereum's eco-friendly upgrade is finally close to its roll-out. Called the ‘Merge', this network will transition on the final testnet, Goerli. The testing, which begins on August 4, will go through more tech checks between August 6 and August 12. The information was shared by Merge developer, Tim Beiko, on Thursday, July 28. Once complete, the Merge upgrade will slash Ethereum blockchain's power requirements by 99.95 percent.

“The following client releases support the Merge across the Goerli and Prater testnets. Node operators must run both an execution and consensus layer client to remain on the network during and after the Merge,” Ethereum developers said in a blog post.

Ethereum developers are recoding its mining protocol to the energy efficient ‘Proof-of-Stake' (PoS) model from its current ‘Proof-of-Work' (PoW) system.

Once switched to PoS mining operations, randomly selected miners will be able to validate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, eliminating the requirement of dedicated machines and people to add new blocks and hence reducing Ethereum's energy demands.

The developers are running extensive tests on the Ethereum revamp because decentralised finance (DeFi) apps reportedly worth over $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,61,110 crore) are supported on the blockchain, and cannot be risked.

As for now, the release of the Merge is tentatively slated for September 19.

Earlier this month, the Merge successfully completed a trial on the public test network called Sepolia. This marked its second-to-last trial test.

In the backdrop of Merge inching closer to its release, ETH prices have soared on the crypto charts.

As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH is currently trading at $1,687 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh).

ETH prices are up 47 percent over the past fortnight, but still 66 percent down from its last all-time high of $4,700 (roughly Rs. 3.47 lakh) that was achieved for the first-time last November.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Merge
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
New State Mobile to Bring Assassin’s Creed-Themed Content as Krafton, Ubisoft Collaborate
CESL to Set Up 810 EV Charging Stations on 16 Highways, Expressways: All Details

Related Stories

Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ Upgrade Gears Up for Final Testnet Check Starting August 4, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Moto X30 Pro to Be World’s First Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
  8. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  9. iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed Ahead of August 2 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 Foldable Display Teased, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved AMOLED Display: Report
  3. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
  4. iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  5. Alphabet’s DeepMind Predicts Nearly All Protein Structures Known to Science
  6. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
  7. Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
  9. Play Store 10th Anniversary: Google Offering Play Credits for App, Game or In-App Items in India
  10. Private Spyware Victim Testifies Being Spied on by NSO's Pegasus, Warns It Can Be Used Against US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.