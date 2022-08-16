Technology News
loading

Ethereum Soars Ahead of Upcoming ‘Merge’ Blockchain Upgrade to Energy-Efficient System

Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ upgrade to a more energy-efficient system is expected to take place in September.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 August 2022 17:46 IST
Ethereum Soars Ahead of Upcoming ‘Merge’ Blockchain Upgrade to Energy-Efficient System

Ethereum blockchain currently uses the energy-intensive proof-of work (PoW) method of validating blocks

Highlights
  • Ether has seen six consecutive weeks of gains
  • Bitcoin has paled in comparison
  • Ether is gnawing away at behemoth Bitcoin's market share

 It looks like Ethereum's mega-upgrade is happening. Finally.

After years of delays, the "Merge" seems all but certain to take place in September, with the cryptography underlying the blockchain undergoing a radical shift to a system where the creation of new ether tokens becomes far less energy-intensive.

"It's an exciting time for the Ethereum ecosystem," said Omar Syed, co-founder of smart contract platform Shardeum. "I think there will be drama surrounding the Merge, but I don't think there will be any technical hiccups."

Investors seem to agree, with ether outstripping big brother Bitcoin.

Ether has seen six consecutive weeks of gains, pushing it up from a 1-1/2-year low of $880 (roughly Rs. 69,800) in mid-June to levels closing in on $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.58 lakh), even though it's way off its November 2021 peak of $4,868.79 (roughly Rs. 3.9 lakh).

Bitcoin has paled in comparison, rebounding 37 percent from its June low to $24,116 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh).

Ether is gnawing away at behemoth Bitcoin's market share: it now accounts for nearly a fifth - 19.7 percent - of the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation of $1.14 trillion (roughly Rs. 90,45,670 crore), up from less than 14.9 percent two months ago, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin's share has dropped to 40.2 percent from 44.9 percent in the same period.

"Crypto is still very tightly coupled, I think when the Merge successfully completes it could drive up the price of Bitcoin as well," said Alex Miller, CEO of Hiro, which builds developer tools to create applications for Bitcoin.

If Ethereum's creators succeed, as is largely expected, it could be a game-changer for the blockchain, making it cheaper to mine and easy to adopt for fintech and other crypto apps.

Of course little is assured about the elusive transition, which has been delayed several times, with developers most recently axing plans to push the button in June, unnerving investors who began to fear it might never see the light of day.

The Merge is also is fraught with risk, and the fortunes of the roughly 122 million ether in circulation, worth about $232 billion (roughly Rs. 18,40,800 crore), could be at stake should it fail.

If the upgrade doesn't go well, it would "set the entire crypto world back five or 10 years," Hiro's Miller said.

'Difficulty bomb'

The Ethereum blockchain currently uses the energy-intensive proof-of work (PoW) method of validating blocks, wherein miners use massive amounts of power to quickly solve complex computational problems to win newly minted coins.

On a parallel chain, Ethereum has been testing a proof-of-stake (PoS) system that only requires miners to "stake" their coins to validate transactions and create new blocks. It promises 99.95% reduction in the blockhain's energy consumption and prepares it for faster transactions.

Not everyone's happy about the imminent merger of the two systems - notably ether miners, whose expensive mining rigs will be rendered obsolete, and can't be used for mining Bitcoin either.

Ether mining has hitherto been more profitable than Bitcoin mining. Ether miners made $18 billion (roughly Rs. 1,42,820 crore) in 2021 versus $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,34,900 crore) for Bitcoin miners, according to Arcane Research.

Some miners have decided to shift to mining the next best option, such as the tokens Ethereum classic or ravencoin.

At least one miner has declared plans to resist and continue mining Ethereum, raising the spectre of some people keeping the PoW chain running in its current form even after the merge, likely competing with the upgraded blockchain.

However, that option has perils.

Ethereum creators have designed a "difficulty bomb" to exponentially increase mining difficulty in order to discourage the PoW parallel chain after the Merge.

Moreover, both Tether and USDC - the largest stablecoins - have thrown their weight behind the Merge, reducing the likelihood of a wider adoption of the parallel PoW chain.

Frothy futures

"The likelihood of a long-lasting chain split of Ethereum following the Merge remains slim," said Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy Digital.

Nonetheless, at least some investors are preparing for a hard fork, or a parallel PoW chain, positioning in the derivatives market indicates.

Ether futures were also trading at premium at $1,905 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh) on the CME exchange, "reflecting expectations around a proof of work fork," said Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at fund manager VanEck.

"But that gap is not so huge so as to think there is extreme froth," he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Ethereum Merge, Merge, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Markets
Galaxy Digital Pulls Back from BitGo Acquisition as Crypto Sector’s First Billion Dollar Deal Falls Apart
Justin Bieber, Eminem Among 19 Celebrities to Get Grievance Letters for Promoting NFTs: Here’s Why

Related Stories

Ethereum Soars Ahead of Upcoming ‘Merge’ Blockchain Upgrade to Energy-Efficient System
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  7. iPhone, iPad Users May See Advertisements on More Apps Soon: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
  10. Google Meet Gets Improved Quality, Performance for Background Effects
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M5 Spotted on Thailand’s NBTC Certification Database, Launch Expected Soon
  2. Apple Supplier BOE Hit by Power Rationing in Sichuan, Toyota Suspends Production: Report
  3. Crypto Losses Jumped Nearly 60 Percent in the First 7 Months of the Year: Chainalysis
  4. Chinese Smartphone Market Sees Sharp Decline in Q2 Shipments: Report
  5. Roskosmos Unveils First Physical Model of Planned Russian-Built Space Station
  6. Justin Bieber, Eminem Among 19 Celebrities to Get Grievance Letters for Promoting NFTs: Here’s Why
  7. Ethereum Soars Ahead of Upcoming ‘Merge’ Blockchain Upgrade to Energy-Efficient System
  8. Galaxy Digital Pulls Back from BitGo Acquisition as Crypto Sector’s First Billion Dollar Deal Falls Apart
  9. Chinese Regulator Publishes List of 30 Data Gathering Algorithms Used by ByteDance, Alibaba, More
  10. Vivo V25 Pro Alleged Marketing Images Leaked Online, Specifications Tipped: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.