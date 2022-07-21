Ethereum platform Kaleido is teaming up with popular scaling solution Polygon in a bid to bridge the gap between public and private blockchains. Unveiled at Ethereum's annual community gathering in Paris, Kaleido has partnered with Polygon Edge, a next-generation enterprise-facing Web 3 project that's meant to help accelerate the convergence of public and private blockchains. Driven by the rise in growth and interest in sectors like decentralised finance (DeFi), a number of companies that started off with private, enterprise blockchains are looking to switch over to public ecosystems.

“We've been saying for years the enterprise blockchain segment, that popped up in 2015, would come together with these public ecosystems,” Kaleido founder Steve Cerveny said in an interview to CoinDesk. “Now we are seeing enterprise NFTs that are references to digital twins and real world things and all kinds of utility being created and happening now in 2022.”

As an all-in-one blockchain platform aimed at speeding and simplifying enterprise use of the technology, Kaleido is among the first blockchain software as a service (SaaS) featuring Enterprise Ethereum, and offers a choice of protocol options and consensus mechanisms that users can toggle between with simplicity.

Kaleido provides a full solution for those ready for something more than do-it-yourself scripts or templates, streamlining the process of standing up secure, private blockchain networks without sacrificing the ability to customize the environment. These private networks offer all the benefits of the underlying blockchain technology, while maintaining the necessary levels of security and performance across all organisations.

Polygon Edge, meanwhile, is a modular framework specifically created to enable the process of building private or public, Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. The framework enables developers to run their own blockchain network that is filled with customisable features alongside being guided by the principles of a modular architecture.

The primary use-case for this technology is to bootstrap new blockchain networks whilst also providing full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts as well as transactions.

