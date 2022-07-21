Technology News
Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know

A number of enterprise-based blockchain networks are now being drawn to the transparency of public chains.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 21 July 2022 20:04 IST
Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhage

Polygon is developing a whole range of clever overlay and side channel systems

Highlights
  • Polygon Edge offers companies a choice of high to zero gas fee models
  • Kaleido is a blockchain software as a service (SaaS)
  • Polygon Edge is a framework for building Ethereum-compatible networks

Ethereum platform Kaleido is teaming up with popular scaling solution Polygon in a bid to bridge the gap between public and private blockchains. Unveiled at Ethereum's annual community gathering in Paris, Kaleido has partnered with Polygon Edge, a next-generation enterprise-facing Web 3 project that's meant to help accelerate the convergence of public and private blockchains. Driven by the rise in growth and interest in sectors like decentralised finance (DeFi), a number of companies that started off with private, enterprise blockchains are looking to switch over to public ecosystems.

“We've been saying for years the enterprise blockchain segment, that popped up in 2015, would come together with these public ecosystems,” Kaleido founder Steve Cerveny said in an interview to CoinDesk. “Now we are seeing enterprise NFTs that are references to digital twins and real world things and all kinds of utility being created and happening now in 2022.”

As an all-in-one blockchain platform aimed at speeding and simplifying enterprise use of the technology, Kaleido is among the first blockchain software as a service (SaaS) featuring Enterprise Ethereum, and offers a choice of protocol options and consensus mechanisms that users can toggle between with simplicity.

Kaleido provides a full solution for those ready for something more than do-it-yourself scripts or templates, streamlining the process of standing up secure, private blockchain networks without sacrificing the ability to customize the environment. These private networks offer all the benefits of the underlying blockchain technology, while maintaining the necessary levels of security and performance across all organisations.

Polygon Edge, meanwhile, is a modular framework specifically created to enable the process of building private or public, Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. The framework enables developers to run their own blockchain network that is filled with customisable features alongside being guided by the principles of a modular architecture.

The primary use-case for this technology is to bootstrap new blockchain networks whilst also providing full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts as well as transactions.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Polygon, Ethereum
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
