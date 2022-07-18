Technology News
loading

Ethereum’s Long Awaited Eco-Friendly ‘Merge’ Update Slated for September Release

The Merge upgrade is expected to slash Ethereum’s power consumption by 99.95 percent.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 18 July 2022 11:37 IST
Ethereum’s Long Awaited Eco-Friendly ‘Merge’ Update Slated for September Release

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhage

The Merge was expected to release in August, but it now stands delayed till September

Highlights
  • The Merge upgrade has completed its second-last Sepolia test
  • The last test of the Merge still has to undergo the Goerli test
  • September 19 is a tentative release date for the Merge

After repeated delays, the energy-efficient update to the Ethereum blockchain has finally got a release date. Officially named the ‘Merge' this update is tentatively slated to go live exactly two months from today, on September 19. This date was posted on Twitter by one of the developers from the Ethereum Foundation, Tim Beiko. While Beiko noted that this timeline is not concrete, he did say that its extremely exciting to see the upgrade come together. For now, the September 19 release date has been locked as a planning timeline.

Ethereum developers are recoding its mining protocol to the energy efficient ‘Proof-of-Stake' (PoS) model from its current ‘Proof-of-Work' (PoW) system. The Merge upgrade is expected to slash Ethereum's power consumption by 99.95 percent, its developers had claimed in a blog post last year.

Delaying its release yet again from the previously anticipated August launch, Beiko revealed that the network will be put through some more tests before its released for commercial use.

The development comes just days after the Merge successfully completed a trial on the public test network called Sepolia. This test marked the second-to-last trial test for the Merge.

These tests that the Merge is going through are for developers to understand how the upgraded network will look like, in terms of performance, upon its final release.

The developers are running extensive tests on the Ethereum revamp because decentralised finance (DeFi) apps reportedly worth over $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,61,110 crore) are supported on the blockchain, and cannot be put in jeopardy.

Now, the final trial of the network will be held on what is called the Goerli test network some days later.

Now that the release timeline of the Merge is getting clearer, it is reflecting a positive effect on Ether prices as well.

On Monday, July 17, ETH climbed above the mark of $1,254 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) after days of recovering lowly on the crypto ladder. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH is up by 3.16 percent, taking its value to $1,442 (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh).

Speaking to Gadgets 360, Edul Patel, the CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex noted that ETH managed to gain 17 percent over the past week, trading above the mark of $1,254 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) for the first time in a month because the launch of its eco-friendly update called the Merge has come closer to completion.

Once switched to PoS mining operations, randomly selected miners will be able to validate transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, eliminating the requirement of dedicated machines and people to add new blocks.

PoW mining, on the other hand, needs a competitive validation method to confirm transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. Hence, the operations of PoW mining are costlier to maintain because advanced machines need to be plugged to power sources at all times that are used by miners constantly to validate transactions.

Bitcoin uses PoW mining model and is infamous for disrupting power around its mining hubs.

Solana and Polygon, meanwhile, are PoS-based eco-friendly blockchains that are now rising in popularity.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Merge, Ethereum, PoS Mining
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Law That Bans Crypto Use for Digital Payments

Related Stories

Ethereum’s Long Awaited Eco-Friendly ‘Merge’ Update Slated for September Release
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Today: Live Updates From Event
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  4. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  5. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  6. How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Online
  7. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft President Brad Smith Sees Labour Force Decline Amid Pressure on High Salaries
  2. HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  3. Yuga Labs Offers First Virtual Tour of Otherside Metaverse to Select Group of Players
  4. Reliance Jio Submits Rs. 14,000 Crore Earnest Money Deposit Ahead of 5G Auction
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Said to Take Place on August 10
  6. NASA's Perseverance Rover Spots Hair Ball-Like Object On Mars
  7. US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Wins Regulatory Nod in Italy
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Price, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database, to Come With 25W Fast Charging
  10. Binance Fined by Dutch Central Bank for Violating Country's Money-Laundering Laws
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.