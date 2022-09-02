Technology News
ETH Overlaps BTC With Gains as Majority Altcoins Rebound With Profits

As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, BTC is trading at $20,002 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) after incurring losses of around 0.40 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 2 September 2022 11:06 IST
ETH Overlaps BTC With Gains as Majority Altcoins Rebound With Profits

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

The total valuation of the crypto market stands at $988.94 billion (roughly Rs. 78,77,128 crore)

  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw gains
  • Uniswap, Litecoin saw profits
  • Avalanche saw losses

The crypto market bounced back to recovery after most of the cryptocurrencies opened with losses on September 1. Bitcoin on Friday, September 2, opened with a minor loss of 0.40 percent. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, the cryptocurrency did manage to retain its price point of $19,976 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh). Small losses also hit BTC on international exchanges. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, for instance, BTC is trading at $20,002 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) after incurring losses of around 0.40 percent.

Ether leaped over Bitcoin to open with gains today. With a price hike of 1.29 percent, ETH is currently trading at $1,571 (roughly Rs. 1,25,100), as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

It is noteworthy that Ethereum blockchain's energy-efficient upgrade, called the Merge, is also inching closer to its release in around mid-September. This is a major contributing factor why ETH did not follow its conventional trial behind BTC and garnered individual gains.

Tether, Binance USD, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon saw profits.

Even Dogecoin and Shiba Inu reeled-in profits alongside Uniswap and Litecoin.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Tron, Avalanche, NEAR Protocol, and Bitcoin Cash saw losses alongside BTC.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.16 percent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.

The total valuation of the crypto market stands at $988.94 billion (roughly Rs. 78,77,100 crore).

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto.
