ETH Overlaps BTC With Gains as Majority Altcoins Rebound With Profits

The crypto market bounced back to recovery after most of the cryptocurrencies opened with losses on September 1. Bitcoin on Friday, September 2, opened with a minor loss of 0.40 percent. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, the cryptocurrency did manage to retain its price point of $19,976 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh). Small losses also hit BTC on international exchanges. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, for instance, BTC is trading at $20,002 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) after incurring losses of around 0.40 percent.

Ether leaped over Bitcoin to open with gains today. With a price hike of 1.29 percent, ETH is currently trading at $1,571 (roughly Rs. 1,25,100), as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

It is noteworthy that Ethereum blockchain's energy-efficient upgrade, called the Merge, is also inching closer to its release in around mid-September. This is a major contributing factor why ETH did not follow its conventional trial behind BTC and garnered individual gains.

Tether, Binance USD, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon saw profits.

Even Dogecoin and Shiba Inu reeled-in profits alongside Uniswap and Litecoin.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Tron, Avalanche, NEAR Protocol, and Bitcoin Cash saw losses alongside BTC.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.16 percent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.

The total valuation of the crypto market stands at $988.94 billion (roughly Rs. 78,77,100 crore).

