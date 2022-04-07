Technology News
loading

ESPN Inks Deal With Tom Brady's NFT Platform Autograph to Announce Tokens of the NFL Star

The NFT collection will feature “three zine covers,” featuring some of the greatest moments from Brady’s career.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 7 April 2022 18:57 IST
ESPN Inks Deal With Tom Brady's NFT Platform Autograph to Announce Tokens of the NFL Star

Photo Credit: Autograph.io

Tom Brady's Autograph recently completed a successful Series B funding round

Highlights
  • Two separate collections have been announced so far
  • Fifty NFTs will be digitally signed by Tom Brady
  • The NFTs can be viewed on Autograph.io starting April 6

ESPN, the US-based cable television sports-broadcasting network, is partnering with Tom Brady's Autograph non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The collaboration is expected to last at least a couple of years and will kickstart with a collection based on a Tom Brady documentary series around the National Football League (NFL) quarterback's career that's produced by Brady's own Religion of Sports media company and co-produced by ESPN. The “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Collection” will be available on Autograph's platform and up for sale on DraftKings digital Marketplace.

As per a press release, the collection will consist of three different designs based on the football player's achievements. A second collection, “Back in the Arena,” centered around his career development, will debut after the 10th episode in the series. Tom Brady will digitally sign 50 of the NFTs.

This will be ESPN's first NFT partnership. Tom Brady's association with Autograph and ESPN's presence in sports media will likely enhance the branding and marketing efforts of this and future collaborative projects.

"ESPN is excited to offer our first NFTs to meet our fans at the intersection of sports, technology and content," Kevin Lopes, ESPN's vice president of sports business development & innovation, said in the statement.

“This unique collection around Tom's ‘Man in the Arena' docuseries marks the beginning of our relationship with ESPN,” said Dillon Rosenblatt, Co-Founder and CEO at Autograph. “As the first NFT partner for ESPN, the possibilities across sports and technology are endless.”

Most of Autograph's collections and projects have been centered around individual athletes, which provide a strong but limited content potential for NFTs. On the other hand, the constant stream of sports-related material that ESPN produces combined with its audience reach is a massive opportunity for Autograph.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, NFT Marketplace, Autograph, Tom Brady, ESPN
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
India Plans to Issue E-Passports to Its Citizens Starting 2022: V Muraleedharan
Flipkart Raises its IPO Valuation Target to $60-70 Billion for U.S Listing in 2023

Related Stories

ESPN Inks Deal With Tom Brady's NFT Platform Autograph to Announce Tokens of the NFL Star
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro Launch Tipped
  4. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  7. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India
  8. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Series Gets Network Access Licence, Tipped to Debut in Q2 2022
  2. Flipkart Raises its IPO Valuation Target to $60-70 Billion for U.S Listing in 2023
  3. ESPN Inks Deal With Tom Brady's NFT Platform Autograph to Announce Tokens of the NFL Star
  4. India Plans to Issue E-Passports to Its Citizens Starting 2022: V Muraleedharan
  5. Oppo K10 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Sport Snapdragon 888 SoC
  6. Apple Misses Fixing Zero-Day Vulnerabilities in macOS Big Sur, Catalina; Brings macOS Monterey 12.4 Public Beta 1
  7. Ukraine Crisis: Facebook-Parent Meta Says Russian Invasion Driving More Disinformation Online
  8. Snapchat Rolling Out New Lens That Can Help You Learn ASL: All You Need to Know
  9. Delhi Government to Offer Rs. 5,500 Subsidy to First 10,000 E-Cycle Buyers
  10. Poco M4 5G Leaked Render Hints at Colour Options, Shows Back Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.