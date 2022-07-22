Technology News
loading

Epic Games Will Not Follow Minecraft in Banning NFTs From Its Gaming Platforms

Epic Games has incorporated NFTs into its games in the past and intends to do so in the future too.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 July 2022 20:47 IST
Epic Games Will Not Follow Minecraft in Banning NFTs From Its Gaming Platforms

Photo Credit: Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands has announced the appointment of several new personnel to senior management positions

Highlights
  • Sweeney has been bullish on the use of NFTs, blockchain in games
  • The Epic Games CEO believes that developers should have complete control
  • Other gaming platforms have taken a hard stance on NFTs so far

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has said that the firm will not ban NFTs, as developers "should be free to decide how to build their games." While Epic Games isn't necessarily pro-crypto or non-fungible token (NFTs), the firm isn't looking to enforce any views on the subject on its users. Sweeney's comments arrive on the back of Microsoft's Mojang Studios announcing that it will soon ban the use of NFTs on community-run Minecraft game servers. Epic Games, the creator of the hugely popular Fortnite video game, has incorporated NFTs into its games in the past and recently raised $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,003 crore) to "build the metaverse."

"Developers should be free to decide how to build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them," Sweeney said on Twitter. "I believe stores and operating systems makers shouldn't interfere by forcing their views onto others. We definitely won't."

Sweeney was responding to a Twitter user who asked the Epic Games co-founder and CEO to follow Minecraft's lead. "It would be really nice to see the same opinion from the Epic Games Store," said the user. "Please get rid of every single one of those games from the store."

"To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods, be utilised by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset," Minecraft said in a statement.

The move has been echoed by the largest marketplace for PC games, Steam, when they announced a ban on NFTs and games that use blockchain technology last October. However, Epic Games store has pushed back on this notion ever since stating that it would allow NFT games while also announcing a few such games since then.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Minecraft, Epic Games
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat Data From Android to iOS

Related Stories

Epic Games Will Not Follow Minecraft in Banning NFTs From Its Gaming Platforms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thai Minister Retracts on Spyware Admission as Government Denies Pegasus Use
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  4. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out in the Next 18-24 Months: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  8. How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat Data From Android to iOS
  9. Domino’s Said to Consider Moving Business Away From Zomato, Swiggy: Details
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. RuPay Credit Cards Will Be Linked to UPI Platform in a Few Months: NPCI MD
  2. Thai Minister Backtracks on Spyware Admission as Government Denies Pegasus Use
  3. BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out in the Next 18-24 Months, 5G Services Under Testing: Report 
  4. Epic Games Will Not Follow Minecraft in Banning NFTs From Its Gaming Platforms
  5. Sennheiser CX Plus SE Earbuds Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  6. Zoom Will Soon Expand End-to-End Encryption Feature to Phone, Breakout Rooms: All Details
  7. YouTube Music for Android Could Soon Get a Sleep Timer Feature: Report
  8. The Wheel of Time Season 3 Renewed at Amazon Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
  9. Honor Has Officially Exited the Indian Market, Continues to Have Partners: Report
  10. Huawei P60 Series Will Be Powered by a 14nm Kirin 9100 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.