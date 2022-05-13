Technology News
loading

UAE-Based Emirates Plans on Adding Bitcoin as a Payments Service: Report

There's no timeline for when Emirates plans to adopt Bitcoin as a payments service for its digital collectibles venture.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 13 May 2022 15:09 IST
UAE-Based Emirates Plans on Adding Bitcoin as a Payments Service: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ k z

Emirates will hire new staff to guage metaverse and NFT interest of its flyers

Highlights
  • A host of middle-eastern countries are promoting crypto adoption
  • Emirates plans to recruit more people before embarking on a plan
  • Emirates in April announced its interest in launching NFTs

United Arab Emirates-based major airline service Emirates has plans to add "Bitcoin as a payment service" and also will launch a non-fungible token (NFT) trading platform. The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Emirates, Adel Ahmed Al-Redha disclosed this information at a media gathering at the Arabian travel market — an international travel trade show, on May 12. The move arrives weeks after the airline in an official statement announced its interest in launching digital collectibles and enhance the metaverse experience of its flyers.

As per remarks published in a report by Arab News, Al Redha hints that his company may have to recruit employees to assist it in creating applications that monitor customer needs. Al Redha refrained from revealing a timeline for when the airline expects to launch its Bitcoin payment service.

Al Redha also spoke of the differences between NFTs and the metaverse at the event, explaining, "NFTs and metaverse are two different applications and approaches. With the metaverse, you will be able to transform your whole processes — whether it is in operation, training, sales on the website, or complete experience — into a metaverse type application, but more importantly making it interactive."

In an official announcement shared by Emirates in mid-April, it said that the first NFT and metaverse projects are already underway, with launch anticipated in the coming months.

Emirates has always embraced advanced technologies to improve our business processes, enhance our customer offering, and enrich our employees' skills and experiences,” HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman of Emirates said in a statement.

In addition, Emirates is also repurposing its Emirates Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site as a contact point for people that can contribute to the airline's future-focused projects including those relating to the metaverse, NFTs, and Web 3.

“It is fitting that our future-themed Emirates Pavilion at Expo is being repurposed as a hub to develop cutting-edge future experiences aligned with the UAE's vision for the digital economy,” the Emirates chairman added.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Emirates, Bitcoin, Metaverse, Web 3
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 Update Brings Official Livik Map, Core Circle Mode

Related Stories

UAE-Based Emirates Plans on Adding Bitcoin as a Payments Service: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. Swiggy to Acquire Dineout, Marking Its Foray Into Dining Out Category
  4. Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold
  5. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  8. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date May Be Set for May 19: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple No Longer World’s Most Valuable Company, Dethroned by Saudi Aramco
  2. Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold
  3. Swiggy Announces Dineout Acquisition, Marking Its Foray Into Dining Out Category
  4. China Bans Education Apps for Pre-School Children to Reduce Smartphone Addiction
  5. Morbius, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Out in May in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, More
  6. UAE-Based Emirates Plans on Adding Bitcoin as a Payments Service: Report
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) May 2022 Update Brings Official Livik Map, Core Circle Mode
  8. Fiio JD3 Wired In-Ear Monitors With 9.2mm Drivers Launched in India: All the Details
  9. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Date Set for May 17, New Triple Rear Camera Layout Teased
  10. Terra Blockchain Officially Frozen Over Fears of Governance Attack, Native LUNA Token Remains Down
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.