Elon Musk aims to tackle crypto bots, that may be promoting scam posts on Twitter. The Tesla chief made it to the headlines after he proposed to buy the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion (roughly Rs. 3,29,280 crore). Musk has expressed his concerns on Twitter being used by notorious cyber scammers, fishing for unsuspecting investors to mooch off money from. The 50-year-old with a net worth of over $300 billion (roughly Rs. 22,96,710 crore) currently owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder in the company.

“If I had a Dogecoin for every crypto scam I saw, we'd have 100 billion Dogecoin. A top priority I would have is eliminating the spam and scam bots and the bot armies that are on Twitter,” Musk said in a recent TED Talk while speaking to the curator Chris Anderson.

Musk's offer to buy Twitter has meanwhile, stirred major excitement among the global crypto community.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

I pray that @elonmusk takes over Twitter. — Dr. Dawn Michael:heartpulse: (@DawnsMission) April 15, 2022

Twitter is panicking.



That means @elonmusk is doing the right thing.



pic.twitter.com/SWyCrr0isN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 13, 2022

Jack Mallers, the CEO of mobile payment app Strike has said that Musk has a change to revamp payment experiences on Twitter with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

Earlier this week before Musk decided to buy Twitter out, he said that Dogecoin could become a payment option to avail Twitter Blue services.

Musk touted Dogecoin as “the people's crypto” in the past, citing a survey that claimed nearly 33 percent of cryptocurrency owners in the US own DOGE assets.

The tech mogul believes that DOGE makes for a solid choice for paying for goods and services using cryptocurrencies.

In recent days, several people also called out Musk for trying to takeover Twitter in a “hostile” manner.

Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal has however, reassured employees that the company was not being "held hostage" by news of Musk's offer to buy the company.