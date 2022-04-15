Technology News
Elon Musk Wants to Wipe Off Crypto Bots, Potential Scam Posts as He Proposes Twitter Takeover

“If I had a Dogecoin for every crypto scam I saw, we’d have 100 billion Dogecoin,” Musk said in a recent TED Talk.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 15 April 2022 13:43 IST
Elon Musk Wants to Wipe Off Crypto Bots, Potential Scam Posts as He Proposes Twitter Takeover

Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk currently owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter

  • Musk is concerned on Twitter being used by cyber scammers
  • Musk is awaiting stance on his takeover offer from Twitter Board
  • Dogecoin could become payment alternative on Twitter if Musk wins

Elon Musk aims to tackle crypto bots, that may be promoting scam posts on Twitter. The Tesla chief made it to the headlines after he proposed to buy the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion (roughly Rs. 3,29,280 crore). Musk has expressed his concerns on Twitter being used by notorious cyber scammers, fishing for unsuspecting investors to mooch off money from. The 50-year-old with a net worth of over $300 billion (roughly Rs. 22,96,710 crore) currently owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder in the company.

“If I had a Dogecoin for every crypto scam I saw, we'd have 100 billion Dogecoin. A top priority I would have is eliminating the spam and scam bots and the bot armies that are on Twitter,” Musk said in a recent TED Talk while speaking to the curator Chris Anderson.

Musk's offer to buy Twitter has meanwhile, stirred major excitement among the global crypto community.

Jack Mallers, the CEO of mobile payment app Strike has said that Musk has a change to revamp payment experiences on Twitter with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

Earlier this week before Musk decided to buy Twitter out, he said that Dogecoin could become a payment option to avail Twitter Blue services.

Musk touted Dogecoin as “the people's crypto” in the past, citing a survey that claimed nearly 33 percent of cryptocurrency owners in the US own DOGE assets.

The tech mogul believes that DOGE makes for a solid choice for paying for goods and services using cryptocurrencies.

In recent days, several people also called out Musk for trying to takeover Twitter in a “hostile” manner.

Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal has however, reassured employees that the company was not being "held hostage" by news of Musk's offer to buy the company.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Dogecoin, Crypto Bots, Crypto Scammers, Tesla, SpaceX
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
