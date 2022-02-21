Technology News
loading

Tesla Now Accepts Dogecoin at its Santa Monica Supercharger Facility, CEO Elon Musk Announces

Customers thronged to Tesla's Supercharger station in Santa Monica following Elon Musk's announcement on Twitter.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 21 February 2022 18:45 IST
Tesla Now Accepts Dogecoin at its Santa Monica Supercharger Facility, CEO Elon Musk Announces

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla will accept DOGE as payment at Supercharging station in Santa Monica

Highlights
  • The announcement added a small boost to DOGE value
  • Tesla has plans for a diner, drive-in theater at Santa Monica
  • Musk wants DOGE to be accepted by SpaceX, Starlink too

Tesla will soon accept Dogecoin as a mode of payment at its supercharging stations located in Santa Monica, California, US, tweeted CEO Elon Musk, leading to a small uptick in Dogecoin's value. The Tesla CEO did not clarify as to what exactly customers can pay for with the meme-based cryptocurrency. Some people are assuming that Tesla's Supercharger stations will accept DOGE while others interpreted Musk's tweet as applicable to only the upcoming diner and drive-in theatre in the Hollywood area.

Ryan Zohoury, the founder of the Tesla Console app store, confirmed with a tweet that soon after Dogecoin's acceptance was announced by Musk, the supercharging stations located in Santa Monica got fully occupied by customers.

In December 2021, Tesla started Dogecoin trials by selling some of its merchandise in exchange for the cryptocurrency. It now appears that SpaceX is also testing DOGE payments as Dogecoin has been recently spotted in the source code of SpaceX earlier this week, as reported by FX Empire. Aside from that, Musk himself has hinted recently that in the future, both Starlink and SpaceX may start accepting Dogecoin payments.

The announcement did see Dogecoin's value rise temporarily before dropping back to pre-announcement levels.

Meanwhile, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, Dogecoin's anonymous founder, has voiced his displeasure with how people have constantly asked him indirectly to boost the value of the dog-themed cryptocurrency to a dollar. According to Nakamoto, most Dogecoin supporters, when trying to make inquiries about the possibility of boosting DOGE's price, act like they mean something different in a bid to get his attention.

Nakamoto noted that some Dogecoin supporters have indirectly asked him to boost the price of a unit of DOGE to $1 (roughly Rs. 75) by burning its supply and placing a cap on the total number of the cryptocurrency that can ever be produced.

In his recent tweet portraying the type of questions people ask him, Nakamoto stated that he cannot burn the supply of Dogecoin because he does not own the protocols to do so. Nakamoto also stated that capping the output of Dogecoin's supply could destroy the security of DOGE — a major risk he isn't willing to take.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk, Tesla, Dogecoin, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, DOGE
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Announced, Offers Chance to Win Latest Royale Pass 8

Related Stories

Tesla Now Accepts Dogecoin at its Santa Monica Supercharger Facility, CEO Elon Musk Announces
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  3. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Vivo V23e 5G Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Redmi Note 11S Sale Begins in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  8. Tecno Spark 8C With 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Now Accepts Dogecoin at its Santa Monica Supercharger Facility, CEO Elon Musk Announces
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Announced, Offers Chance to Win Latest Royale Pass 8
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 Renders Leak Ahead of MWC 2022 Launch
  4. Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications Leak, Oppo Find X5 Lite Renders Surface Online
  5. Oppo Pad Specifications Leaked via Retailer Listing, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 870 SoC
  6. Edtech Firm BrightChamps Begin Accepting Crypto Fees in India, Overseas Markets
  7. Lava Probuds N3 Neckband-Style Earphones With Dual Device Connectivity Launched in India
  8. Lenovo L32p-30 4K Monitor With AMD FreeSync, Reverse Charging Support Launched in China
  9. Donald Trump's Truth Social App Launches on Apple App Store
  10. Russian Finance Ministry to Consider Central Bank Proposals on Cryptocurrencies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.