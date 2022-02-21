Tesla will soon accept Dogecoin as a mode of payment at its supercharging stations located in Santa Monica, California, US, tweeted CEO Elon Musk, leading to a small uptick in Dogecoin's value. The Tesla CEO did not clarify as to what exactly customers can pay for with the meme-based cryptocurrency. Some people are assuming that Tesla's Supercharger stations will accept DOGE while others interpreted Musk's tweet as applicable to only the upcoming diner and drive-in theatre in the Hollywood area.

Ryan Zohoury, the founder of the Tesla Console app store, confirmed with a tweet that soon after Dogecoin's acceptance was announced by Musk, the supercharging stations located in Santa Monica got fully occupied by customers.

And futuristic diner / drive-in theater planned for Hollywood area! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2022

And, of course, you can pay in Ðoge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2022

In December 2021, Tesla started Dogecoin trials by selling some of its merchandise in exchange for the cryptocurrency. It now appears that SpaceX is also testing DOGE payments as Dogecoin has been recently spotted in the source code of SpaceX earlier this week, as reported by FX Empire. Aside from that, Musk himself has hinted recently that in the future, both Starlink and SpaceX may start accepting Dogecoin payments.

The announcement did see Dogecoin's value rise temporarily before dropping back to pre-announcement levels.

Meanwhile, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, Dogecoin's anonymous founder, has voiced his displeasure with how people have constantly asked him indirectly to boost the value of the dog-themed cryptocurrency to a dollar. According to Nakamoto, most Dogecoin supporters, when trying to make inquiries about the possibility of boosting DOGE's price, act like they mean something different in a bid to get his attention.

Nakamoto noted that some Dogecoin supporters have indirectly asked him to boost the price of a unit of DOGE to $1 (roughly Rs. 75) by burning its supply and placing a cap on the total number of the cryptocurrency that can ever be produced.

In his recent tweet portraying the type of questions people ask him, Nakamoto stated that he cannot burn the supply of Dogecoin because he does not own the protocols to do so. Nakamoto also stated that capping the output of Dogecoin's supply could destroy the security of DOGE — a major risk he isn't willing to take.