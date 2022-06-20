Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Reiterates Support for Dogecoin Despite Recently Levied $258 Billion Lawsuit

On Monday, June 20, DOGE opened trading with a price hike of over 11 percent on international exchanges. The current value of Dogecoin stands at $0.058 (roughly Rs. 4.51).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 20 June 2022 11:51 IST
Elon Musk Reiterates Support for Dogecoin Despite Recently Levied $258 Billion Lawsuit

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Dogecoin

Previously, Musk has called Dogecoin the ‘people’s crypto’

Highlights
  • Elon Musk seems unaffected by $258 billion lawsuit
  • Musk remains supportive of memecoin DOGE
  • Current value of Dogecoin stands at $0.058 (roughly Rs. 4.51)

Elon Musk's public display of affection towards his favourite cryptocurrency, the Dogecoin, has seemingly become stronger. Despite being roped into a class-action lawsuit for allegedly promoting Doge adoption via a pyramid scheme, Musk has said he will continue to back DOGE. Last week, a complaint was filed in Manhattan accusing the Tesla chief of driving up DOGE prices with promotions, only to let the altcoin fall lower on the price charts later. This lawsuit is intended to cost Musk $258 billion (roughly Rs. 20,13,831 crore).

Amid this chaos, Musk posted a tweet over the weekend, that cleared the air around his stance on Dogecoin for his 98.8 million followers.

On Monday, June 20, DOGE opened trading with a price hike of over 11 percent on international exchanges. The current value of Dogecoin stands at $0.058 (roughly Rs. 4.51).

Previously, on multiple occasions, Musk has said that Dogecoin is a better suited option for day-to-day payments as opposed to other crypto assets like BTC and ETH.

The lawsuit filed against Musk comes from a Dogecoin investor who has alleged that the multi-billionaire tech mogul is misleading investors into believing DOGE is worth something.

“Defendants were aware since 2019 that Dogecoin had no value yet promoted Dogecoin to profit from its trading. Musk used his pedestal as World's Richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement,” the complaint reportedly noted.

The development comes in the backdrop of several deepfake videos of Musk circulating on social media, promoting crypto initiatives.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who is no longer a part of the project suggested that the developers must focus more on its utility and security.

Musk was quick to respond to Markus.

Presently, Musk is accepting DOGE payments for select Tesla and SpaceX merch.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk, DOGE, Dogecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk Reiterates Support for Dogecoin Despite Recently Levied $258 Billion Lawsuit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Realme C30 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Realme Q5x With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts
  4. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  7. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water on Moon Surface
  10. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition With Ultra HD Display Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. MHA Said to Have Banned 35 WhatsApp Groups for Spreading Fake News on Agnipath Scheme
  2. Elon Musk Reiterates Support for Dogecoin Despite Recently Levied $258 Billion Lawsuit
  3. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme Q5x With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme C30 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. BitOasis UAE Crypto Exchange Says It Has Laid Off Some Staff Due to Sector Turmoil
  7. Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 as Crypto Selloff Quickens
  8. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped
  9. Study Reveals Connection Between Genetics and the Ability to Dance, Move in Sync With Music
  10. Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.