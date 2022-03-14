Technology News
loading

Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Side With Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation Risks

While Saylor predicted that BTC’s scarcity will drive-in capital, Musk said he will not sell his BTC, ETH, and DOGE holdings.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 14 March 2022 18:00 IST
Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Side With Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation Risks

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Elon Musk Page

Bitcoin is rare in nature because only 21 million BTC units will ever be mined

Highlights
  • Musk and Saylor discussed inflation on Twitter
  • Musk said he will not sell BTC, DOGE, ETH holdings
  • Saylor said BTC’s rare nature will pour in investments

The global economic system seems to be undergoing a massive shift with geopolitical tensions riding high around the world. In a recent chat on Twitter, while Elon Musk and Michael Saylor backed Bitcoin (BTC) as a hedge against a rise in inflation, Musk also advised people to invest in physical assets to stay ahead of probable inflation curve. Saylor, on the other hand, predicted that USD consumer inflation will remain near all-time highs and that BTC's scarcity will drive in capital and further investments into the cryptocurrency.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX opened a Twitter discussion around the probable inflation rate that could be observed over the next few years, in the wee hours of Monday, March 14.

The multi billionaire highlighted that he will continue holding on to his Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin amid rising inflation for what it's worth.

Replying to Musk's tweet, Saylor predicted that the US dollar will witness consumer inflation nearing all-time highs, and asset inflation will run at double the rate of consumer inflation.

The CEO of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy further added that investments in Bitcoin will ‘intensify' because of its scarcity.

The annual inflation rate in the US increased from 3.2 percent in 2011 to 4.7 percent in 2021, indicating that the purchasing power of the dollar has weakened in recent years, as per research firm Statista.

The COVID-19 pandemic, along with the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war altering the dynamics of international politics are some of the reasons why inflation risks are being predicted by industry leaders.

Just last week, Saylor called Bitcoin a “miraculous limited resource” unlike gold, real estate, equities, and bonds among other priced resources noting that there will only be 21 million Bitcoins to ever exist.

Within 13 years of its existence, 90 percent of the 21 million Bitcoins have already been mined. That makes for 18.9 million units.

Last year, a report by Blockchain.com claimed that it will take 120 years for the remaining 10 percent Bitcoin tokens to be mined.

Meanwhile, the support by Musk and Saylor for the crypto sector did have some positive impact on their market movement.

BTC, Ether (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) showed small profits at the time of writing, as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk, Michael Saylor, Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Tesla, SpaceX, Inflation
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Date Set for March 17, Pre-Reservations Open

Related Stories

Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Side With Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation Risks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Surfaces Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  5. Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Goes Official
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Realme 9 5G First Impressions: A Budget Phone for 2022
  9. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Prices Soar After Parent Yuga Labs Buy CryptoPunks, Meebits
  2. Instagram Adds New Moderator Option for Live Video Streams
  3. Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming-Focused Features Launched
  4. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India
  5. Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Ukraine to Launch NFT Collection Depicting Events From Russia War to Raise More Crypto Funds
  7. Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Side With Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation Risks
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Date Set for March 17, Pre-Reservations Open
  9. Ukraine Ethical Hackers Bewildered as HackerOne Bug Bounty Platform Said to Halt Their Payouts
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 Update in India Brings Fixes for 5G Network, Always-On Display Issues, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.