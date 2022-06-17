Technology News
Elon Musk Sued for $258 Billion Over Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

By Reuters | Updated: 17 June 2022 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk had appeared in an SNL segment called Dogecoin "a hustle"

Highlights
  • Tesla had bought $1.2 billion of Bitcoin in 2021
  • The complainant is seeking $86 billion in damages, and wants it tripled
  • The lawsuit wants Musk, his companies blocked from promoting Dogecoin

Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion (roughly Rs. 20,13,831 crore) on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, complainant Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

Musk is the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX.

"Defendants were aware since 2019 that Dogecoin had no value yet promoted Dogecoin to profit from its trading," the complaint said. "Musk used his pedestal as World's Richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement."

The complaint also aggregates comments from Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and others questioning the value of cryptocurrency.

Tesla, SpaceX, and a lawyer for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A lawyer for Johnson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on what specific evidence his client has or expects to have that proves Dogecoin is worthless and the defendants ran a pyramid scheme.

Johnson is seeking $86 billion (roughly Rs. 6,71,265 crore) in damages, representing the decline in Dogecoin's market value since May 2021, and wants it tripled.

He also wants to block Musk and his companies from promoting Dogecoin and a judge to declare that trading Dogecoin is gambling under federal and New York law.

The complaint said Dogecoin's selloff began around the time Musk hosted the NBC show "Saturday Night Live and, playing a fictitious financial expert on a "Weekend Update" segment, called Dogecoin "a hustle."

Tesla in February 2021 said it had bought $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 11,708 crore) of Bitcoin and for a short time accepted it as payment for vehicles.

Dogecoin traded at about 5.8 cents (roughly Rs. 0.7) on Thursday, down from its May 2021 peak of about 74 cents (roughly Rs. 8.75).

The case is Johnson v. Musk et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-05037.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Elon Musk, dogecoin, Bitcoin, Dogecoin cryptocurrency, Tesla, SpaceX
