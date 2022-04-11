Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Proposes DOGE as Payment Mode for Twitter Blue Services

Musk has proposed that each Twitter Blue user must get an authentication checkmark to distinguish them from bots.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 11 April 2022 14:03 IST
Elon Musk Proposes DOGE as Payment Mode for Twitter Blue Services

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter last week

Highlights
  • Elon Musk may tweak service charges or payment modes for Twitter Blue
  • Elon Musk may add verification check for Twitter Blue users
  • DOGE, as per Musk, is a good altcoin for day-to-day uses

Elon Musk has pitched his favourite cryptocurrency, the Dogecoin, as a payment option for users seeking to avail Twitter Blue services. Musk was replying to a Twitter user from Argentina, who said Twitter Blue's current subscription of $3 (roughly Rs. 230) is as high as the cost of feeding a family in Argentina. The development comes just days after the Tesla CEO purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder in the company.

Launched in June last year, Twitter Blue is a monthly service currently available in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. As part of this service, Twitter allows subscribers to get rid of advertisements on their timelines, edit tweets within a 20-second time frame, and undo a tweet altogether among other premium features.

Musk has been polling his 81.3 million followers on updates they wish to see on Twitter. As part one such discussions, Musk tweeted that everybody who pays for special services offered by Twitter Blue must get an authentication checkmark, different from “public figure” and “official account” checkmarks to side-line bots.

On the same thread, the SpaceX CEO said Twitter Blue fees should be proportionate to affordability in local currency — proposing DOGE as an option.

Musk touted Dogecoin as “the people's crypto” in the past, citing a survey that claimed nearly 33 percent of cryptocurrency owners in the US own DOGE assets.

The tech mogul believes that DOGE makes for a solid choice for paying for goods and services using cryptocurrencies.

Scoring big on the affordability meter, each DOGE token is priced $0.15 (roughly Rs. 11) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, which makes it more buyable and usable for small investors.

“Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions. The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin, like transactions per day, has much higher potential than Bitcoin,” Musk had said in December 2021.

For now, it remains unclear if DOGE will become a payment option for Twitter Blue services or not.

Meanwhile, Musk has decided not to join Twitter's board of directors, despite being its largest stakeholder.

"I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Dogecoin, Doge, Twitter, Twitter Blue, cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Hot 11 2022 India Launch Set for April 15; Flipkart Listing Reveals Specifications
Oppo F21 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Ahead of India Debut on April 12: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk Proposes DOGE as Payment Mode for Twitter Blue Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  3. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  4. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
  5. Minecraft Classic Released as Free Game to Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary
  6. How to Delete Your Telegram Account
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  9. Best Educational AR Apps in 2021: Learn Physics, Biology and More
  10. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC
  2. Two Thumbs Up: Netflix Adds Third Option to Thumbs Up and Down Rating System
  3. Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Vivo Pad Debuts Alongside
  4. Apple Working on a 35W Dual-Port USB Type-C Power Adapter, Support Document Shows: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch
  6. Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco
  7. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted
  8. Temperatures on These Exoplanets Are Melting Rocks, NASA Hubble Space Telescope Reveals
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC - A Closer Look at the Chip
  10. Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.