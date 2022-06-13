Technology News
loading

Edward Snowden Believes Bitcoin, Crypto Is Better Suited to Payments Than Investment

Snowden sees a lot of promise in the crypto movement but acknowledges its problems with security, privacy.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 13 June 2022 17:04 IST
Edward Snowden Believes Bitcoin, Crypto Is Better Suited to Payments Than Investment

Photo Credit: edwardsnowden.substack.com

Gold is Bitcoin without the Internet option, believes Edward Snowden

Highlights
  • Snowden has used BTC to pay for server upkeep pseudonymously
  • The whistleblower believes crypto does have issues that need sorting
  • Snowden defended the crypto industry in the face of recent criticism

Edward Snowden, president of the Freedom of the Press Foundation and a renowned whistleblower, deems there is more value in cryptocurrencies in their use as a means of digital payment than as an investment. Snowden believes that crypto is better as an expendable asset than a form of investment. The former computer intelligence consultant made this assertion at a virtual media session in Austin, Texas, saying, "I use Bitcoin to use it. In 2013, Bitcoin is what I used to pay for the servers pseudonymously."

"Generally, I don't encourage people to put their money in cryptocurrencies as a technology, and this is what distances me from a lot of people in the community," added Snowden in a virtual interview at CoinDesk's Consensus 2022 conference.

The underlying issue of Bitcoin is that it is not private, according to Snowden. Referencing the Bitcoin whitepaper, he said, “It is failing as an electronic cash system because cash is largely intended to be anonymous.”

Snowden acknowledged that although Bitcoin's public ledger had certain faults, he was "very much a fan" of the technology and compared it to gold, saying that the borderless aspect of Bitcoin and crypto more generally, is an astounding thing. Immediately after the meeting, Snowden tweeted that gold is "Bitcoin that can't be sent over the Internet."

Snowden also defended the crypto industry in the face of recent criticism by a group of tech experts who in an open letter criticised cryptocurrency and blockchain technology as a whole to counter lobbying efforts by the industry at the start of this month.

Snowden said he believes the signatories were deliberately misunderstanding the crypto industry, recycling a number of arguments that have been made repeatedly in the past.

"The letter is an argument for the status quo," Snowden said. "There are so many ways to address all of their concerns. All the people who have signed this letter could understand this industry. They certainly should."

Generally, Snowden dismissed the letter and described the signatories as "prolific public trolls". However, he did shower praise on the lead signatory of the letter, Bruce Schneier, commending him for laudable work in the field of cryptography.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Edward Snowden
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Apple AR Glasses to Be Unveiled in Second Half of 2024, Report Claims
Luxury E-Tailer Farfetch Set to Enter Crypto Space, To Accept Payments in BTC, ETH

Related Stories

Edward Snowden Believes Bitcoin, Crypto Is Better Suited to Payments Than Investment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With All-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Debuts
  2. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  3. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera May Come With a 6-Piece Lens, Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts
  6. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  7. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  10. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV With 'Bezel-Less' Design Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Share Marketplace Data, Boost Visibility of Rival Products to Avoid EU’s Antitrust Fine: Source
  2. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV With 'Bezel-Less' Design, HDR10+ Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. SpaceX’s Starship Said to Face Delay in Launch, NASA Expresses Concern Over Use of Kennedy Space Center
  4. How to Avail of Rs. 105 Cashback Offer on WhatsApp Payments
  5. Vivo V25 Pro, V25 Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  6. Luxury E-Tailer Farfetch Set to Enter Crypto Space, To Accept Payments in BTC, ETH
  7. Edward Snowden Believes Bitcoin, Crypto Is Better Suited to Payments Than Investment
  8. Apple AR Glasses to Be Unveiled in Second Half of 2024, Report Claims
  9. Refrain From Advertising Online Betting Platforms: I&B Ministry to Print, Electronic, Digital Media
  10. Amazon's Appeal Against Future Group Deal Antitrust Suspension Dismissed by India Tribunal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.