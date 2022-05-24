Technology News
loading

eBay Debuts Sports-Themed NFT Collection on Polygon, Tezos-Based ‘OneOf’

The collection features 3D and animated representation of Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 May 2022 18:18 IST
eBay Debuts Sports-Themed NFT Collection on Polygon, Tezos-Based ‘OneOf’

Photo Credit: Twitter/ eBay

The NFTs from eBay’s ‘Genesis’ collection start from the price of $10

Highlights
  • eBay is embracing Web3 sector
  • ‘OneOf’ platform continues to remain popular among brands
  • NFTs sales are skyrocketing around the world

US-based online e-commerce giant eBay has ventured into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the release of its debut collection on the ‘OneOf' NFT platform. This marks eBay's first foray into the world of digital collectibles. Its first NFT collection is themed around sports and the price range of its pieces go from $10 (roughly Rs. 775) to $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh). NFTs have been witnessing major attraction from Web3 supporters. Inspired by game characters, avatars, and art among other things, NFTs make for an integral part of the virtual assets category as well as the Web3-backed metaverse sector.

‘Genesis' is the name of eBay's NFT collection. It features 3D and animated representation of Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. NFT versions of other sport players who made it to the covers of the Sports Illustrated magazine over the years, have also been listed for sale.

In a Twitter post, eBay shared a glimpse of its NFT series.

“NFTs and blockchain technology are revolutionising the collectibles space, and are increasingly viewed as an investment opportunity for enthusiasts,” said Dawn Block, VP Collectibles, Electronics, and Home at eBay.

Meanwhile, for ‘OneOf', this is just another feather in the hat. The platform is popular among celebrities and brands, especially from the music industry.

In December last year, American rapper Pitbull aka Mr. Worldwide entered into a multi-layer deal with OneOf with an undisclosed amount of money in the loop. The singer-rapper is expected to launch his own NFTs later.

In 2021, music industry's most prestigious awards, The Grammys also partnered with OneOf for a three-year series of NFTs.

“You don't have to be a crypto expert to buy, sell, and collect NFTs. OneOf and eBay are bringing transformative Web3 technology to the next 100 million non-crypto-native mass consumers,” Lin Dai, the CEO of ‘OneOf' said in a statement.

The sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021 as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

Several established platforms from various sectors are chasing NFTs to get more engagement on their platforms.

This month for instance, link aggregator platform LinkTree added NFT features to its platform.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: eBay, NFT, Tezos, Polygon, Genesis, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Issues Crypto Warning After Terra's LUNA, UST Collapse

Related Stories

eBay Debuts Sports-Themed NFT Collection on Polygon, Tezos-Based ‘OneOf’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Now Official: All Details
  2. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  3. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-On Pack With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  4. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  5. Netflix's the Gray Man Trailer Releases Today, New Posters Shared
  6. Oppo Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds Launched: Details
  7. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped; Render, Specifications Leak
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Details Here
  9. Motorola Phone With 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon
  10. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro With Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. eBay Debuts Sports-Themed NFT Collection on Polygon, Tezos-Based ‘OneOf’
  3. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Issues Crypto Warning After Terra's LUNA, UST Collapse
  4. Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update, May 2022 Security Patch: Report
  5. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera to Cost 3 Times More Than Older Models, Apple Onboards LG Innotek: Report
  6. BSNL to Migrate 30,00 Wi-Fi Hotspots to PM-WANI Framework by June, Indian Railways to Follow: DoT Official
  7. Indian Data Centres Expansion Expected to Add Up to 1.2 Lakh Crore Investment Over Next Five Years: Report
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.14 Update in India, Including May 2022 Android Security Patch
  9. Computex 2022: MSI X670 Motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Announced
  10. South Korea Police Wants Country's Crypto Exchanges to Freeze Luna Foundation Guard's Assets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.