Technology News
loading

Terra Founder Do Kwon Asked to Surrender His Passport by South Korean Authorities

The 31-year-old must hand the document back or else it will be revoked.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 6 October 2022 18:59 IST
Terra Founder Do Kwon Asked to Surrender His Passport by South Korean Authorities

Photo Credit: Coinage

Do Kwon must return his passport or else it will be revoked in about 14 days

Highlights
  • South Korean officials earlier requested to void Kwon's travel documents
  • Kwon already has an arrest warrant issued in South Korea against him
  • The Terra founder is also on Interpol's 'Red Notice' list

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered Do Kwon, the controversial founder of the Terra ecosystem that crashed dramatically in May, to return his local passport. The order was issued on Wednesday and requires Kwon to hand over his passport in 14 days. If not surrendered, the passport will be revoked — meaning, if Kwon is in South Korea, he won't be able to leave the country. Kwon's application for re-issuance of the passport may be rejected, according to the order, if he were to apply until September 13.

The notice orders Kwon to return his passport to the ministry, a foreign embassy or to public agencies dealing with passports within two weeks from the end of the notice period, which is October 19. If the passport is returned to authorities, Kwon will have his passport issued after September 13, 2023. Kwon's passport will be canceled if it is not returned within the given period of time.

This follows a request last month by South Korean officials to the Foreign Ministry to void Kwon's travel documents.

Although Kwon has repeatedly denied that he is on the run, his whereabouts have been unknown since leaving Singapore last month. He is also the subject of a South Korean arrest warrant and a red notice by Interpol.

Separately, the South Korean media reportedly claimed that prosecutors have frozen an additional KRW 56.2 billion (roughly Rs. 330 crore) of crypto assets tied to Kwon, bringing the total sum to about KRW 95 billion (roughly Rs. 555 crore).

But Kwon denies ownership of the assets and usage of the alleged exchanges.

"Once again, I don't even use Kucoin and OkEx, have no time to trade, no funds have been frozen," Kwon said in a tweet. "I don't know whose funds they've frozen, but good for them, hope they use it for good."

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Terra, South Korea, Do Kwon
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Launch in India, Model Numbers Leaked: Report

Related Stories

Terra Founder Do Kwon Asked to Surrender His Passport by South Korean Authorities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G11 Plus With Stock Android 12 Launched in India: All Details
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Full Specifications, Price Leaked: Report
  4. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  5. Aamir Khan-Led Laal Singh Chaddha Is Now Streaming on Netflix
  6. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  7. Apple May Soon Add 5G Support for iPhone Models in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Diwali
  10. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Terra Founder Do Kwon Asked to Surrender His Passport by South Korean Authorities
  2. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Launch in India, Model Numbers Leaked: Report
  3. Russia Blocks OKX Exchange’s Website on Allegations of Spreading Unreliable Information
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best Headphones, Earphones Under Rs. 10,000
  5. NEAR Foundation Inks Deal With Google Cloud to Provide Developers Technical Support
  6. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Specifications Leaked; Processor, Camera Details Tipped: All Details
  7. EU’s Landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation Gets European Council's Green Light
  8. Wild Hearts Gameplay Trailer Throws You Into Battle Against Giant Boar
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Top Deals on Thin-and-Light Laptops
  10. Twitter Takeover Deal: Apollo, Sixth Street Said to Back Out of Talks With Elon Musk to Finance Buyout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.