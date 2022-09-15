Technology News
loading

South Korean Court Issues Warrant Against Terra's Do Kwon, Five Other Affiliates: Report

The warrant was reportedly issued in relation to a violation of capital market rules.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 September 2022 13:49 IST
South Korean Court Issues Warrant Against Terra's Do Kwon, Five Other Affiliates: Report

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Terra

The collapse of the Terra ecosystem also had a massive impact on the broader crypto market

Highlights
  • A court has issued an arrest warrant for Terra founder Do Kwon
  • Terra’s stablecoin and sister cryptocurrency collapsed back in May
  • Several lawsuits have been filed against Kwon and other Terra affiliates

A court in Seoul issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the CEO, and founder of TerraForm Labs, following an ongoing investigation into the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. As per a new report, the warrant was reportedly issued in relation to a violation of capital market rules and targets five more individuals who are currently residing in Singapore. Terraform Labs' algorithmic stablecoin UST and its sister token LUNA imploded dramatically in May this year, resulting in the wipeout of at least $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,18,776 crore) worth of investors' wealth.

As per a report by Bloomberg, a court had issued arrest warrants for the Terra founder and five other individuals. The warrants alleged that Kwon and his accomplices violated Korean capital markets law, according to the report that cites a text message from the prosecutor's office.

After briefly becoming the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, the blockchain's ecosystem imploded in May when investors lost confidence in the dollar peg of the network's UST stablecoin. Since UST was not backed by real dollars and instead held its value through an algorithmic relationship with LUNA, the loss of confidence resulted in a death spiral that sent the price of LUNA and UST down to fractions of a penny.

Terra's collapse triggered investigations from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Korean regulators, as well as several class-action lawsuits.

In July, South Korean officials raided at least seven cryptocurrency exchanges in connection with investigations into Terraform Labs. Several lawsuits also claim that Kwon and his company defrauded investors and accused the firm of running a Ponzi scheme.

Terra 2.0, the blockchain that Kwon's company Terraform Labs launched after the collapse of the original Terra blockchain, has been hit hard in response to the news of the issuing of the arrest warrants. The network's native LUNA token has dropped more than 36 percent over the past 24 hours.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Terra, Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, South Korea
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Central Bank of Bahrain Gears to Put BTC Payment Processing on Trials Via OpenNode

Related Stories

South Korean Court Issues Warrant Against Terra's Do Kwon, Five Other Affiliates: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Come Without Physical Buttons: Report
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  5. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  8. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India
  9. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Readers Launched: Details
  10. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Happy Merge All’: Vitalik Buterin Officially Confirms Arrival of Ethereum’s Upgrade
  2. Microsoft-Activision Deal to Face UK, EU Probe: Report
  3. Binance' BNB Chain, Google Cloud Partner to Promote Web3 Developers, Startups
  4. Gran Turismo Movie: David Harbour Reportedly Joins Film's Cast as Retired Racecar Driver
  5. South Korean Court Issues Warrant Against Terra's Do Kwon, Five Other Affiliates: Report
  6. Central Bank of Bahrain Gears to Put BTC Payment Processing on Trials Via OpenNode
  7. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Tesla Sued by US Customer Over ' Promise to Deliver Self-Driving Vehicles
  9. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones With Up to 60-Hours Battery Life, ANC Launched in India: Details
  10. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.