Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details

This new role comes as The Walt Disney Company has slowly positioned itself around the crypto, blockchain and metaverse spaces.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 26 September 2022 17:46 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters/ Brendan McDermid

The Walt Disney Company has been slowly positioning itself around the metaverse space

  • Disney has been actively exploring the Web3 realm
  • The recruit will assist with due diligence for emerging tech
  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek said they are exploring plans for the metaverse

The Walt Disney Company appears to be interested in expanding its Web3 presence as the company is looking to hire "experienced corporate lawyers" to work on "developed technologies", including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain, metaverse, and decentralised finance (DeFi). According to the job posting, the Corporate Transactions Group, within the Legal Department of The Walt Disney Company, is seeking to appoint a "Principal Counsel — Corporate Transactions, Emerging Technologies and NFTs. News of the new vacancy arrives as Disney slowly transitions itself into the crypto, blockchain, and metaverse space.

As per a job listing on LinkedIn, the entertainment giant is currently looking to hire an employee who can provide "full product life cycle legal advice and support for global NFT products" and ensure they comply with all current laws and regulations in the US as well as global markets.

Other duties will include "due diligence for NFT, blockchain, third-party marketplace and cloud provider projects," providing regular legal advice on cryptocurrency-related matters, and digital currency and guiding Disney's efforts in relation to emerging technologies.

Disney is looking to hire an attorney with a minimum of 5-8 years of experience managing and running complex corporate transactions and experience at a large multinational law firm with an internationally recognized corporate practice.

Disney is clearly interested in NFTs and the company has made that interest publicly known over the past couple of years. It has released several lines of NFTs in partnership with the digital collectibles marketplace VeVe since 2021.

Additionally, former Disney CEO Bob Iger has suggested that NFTs have "extraordinary" potential for Disney thanks to its large number of intellectual properties.

Disney was also granted a patent for technology earlier this year that enables headphone-free augmented reality (AR) attractions, which work by tracking visitors via their smartphones. The technology, named “Real-World-Virtual-World Simulator” in the patent, can generate and design special 3D effects on physical spaces, walls, and nearby objects in Disney's theme parks.

While the metaverse is being developed as a combination of both physical and digital worlds where people can interact virtually, Disney's patent aims to immerse visitors without the need for virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Disney, Walt Disney, Metaverse, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
