Technology News
loading

Diamond Miners De Beers Deploys Blockchain Platform to Finetune Authenticity, Curb Illicit Smuggling

The aim of this launch is to give a “tamper-proof” surety on the legal origin of the diamonds that retailers are purchasing.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 11 May 2022 18:40 IST
Diamond Miners De Beers Deploys Blockchain Platform to Finetune Authenticity, Curb Illicit Smuggling

Photo Credit: Facebook/ De Beers

De Beers is advertising ‘Tracr’ as the “world’s only distributed diamond blockchain”

Highlights
  • Tracr blockchain platform was announced on May 5
  • Blockchain tech being relied on for ensuring diamond quality
  • De Beers has trademarked the Tracr platform

De Beers, the London-based diamond miner, has decided to adopt the blockchain technology in order to curb the illegal outflow of the precious stones. The company is rolling out its blockchain-based diamond source platform on a wide scale. The name of this platform is ‘Tracr' and De Beers is advertising it as the “world's only distributed diamond blockchain”. The aim of this launch is to give a “tamper-proof” surety on the legal origin of the diamonds that retailers are purchasing.

Decentralised in nature, the blockchain platform is capable of delivering unchangeable information at the source of De Beers diamonds. The company expects this shall make the source assurance of diamonds by De Beers, a full 100 percent authentic.

“The Tracr platform combines distributed ledger technology with advanced data security and privacy, ensuring that participants control the use of and access to their own data,” the company said in a recent statement.

“Each participant on Tracr has their own distributed version of the platform, meaning that their data can only be shared with their permission, and only they choose who can access their information.”

One of the key elements of blockchain is its ability to safeguard transparency. Blockchain networks store information in a way that it cannot be altered without recording the changes made.

The release of the blockchain platform comes amid rising cases of diamond smuggling adding to the concerns of producers, retailer, and end buyers.

As per Bitcoin.com, diamond producers like De Beers are under pressure to ensure that any illicitly acquired diamond does not end up into the formal market.

The report also said that the end consumers also insist on inquiring about the source of diamond jewellery, that is anything but cheap, anywhere in the world.

“We are proud to join with our sightholders to provide the industry with immutable diamond source assurance at scale. Tracr, which will enable the provision of provenance information from source to sightholder to store on a secure blockchain, will underpin confidence in natural diamonds and represents the first step in a technological transformation that will enhance standards and raise expectations of what we are capable of providing to our end clients,” Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group said in a statement.

Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, advanced security, and privacy technologies have been combined to shape-up Trackr.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: De Beers, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Disclosure Does Not Indicate Bankruptcy Risk
Diamond Miners De Beers Deploys Blockchain Platform to Finetune Authenticity, Curb Illicit Smuggling
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
  3. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  4. iPod Touch Officially Discontinued, Ending iPod Line After 20 Years
  5. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Says Scooter Fires Rare
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Unboxing Video
  10. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Dapper Labs Raises $725 Million Fund to Help Expand Flow Blockchain Ecosystem
  2. Clea: Charlize Theron Teases Her New Marvel Character That Debuted on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  3. Five9 Plans to Expand in Europe With 2 Data Centres, Relocates Russian Staff to Portugal
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Diamond Miners De Beers Deploys Blockchain Platform to Finetune Authenticity, Curb Illicit Smuggling
  6. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Disclosure Does Not Indicate Bankruptcy Risk
  7. Study Says Android Users Better at This Task Than iPhone Users
  8. AMC Theatres Record 35 Percent Crypto Payments in First Quarter of 2022
  9. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Said to Feature Slightly Larger Screen Sizes Than Predecessors
  10. Boeing Said to Clash With Key Supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne Ahead of Starliner Spacecraft Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.