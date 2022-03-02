Technology News
loading

India Identified as a Billion-Dollar Sports, Entertainment NFT Market in Deloitte Research

The Deloitte report highlights how big India's fascination is for cinema and sports and why it thinks there's tremendous potential.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 2 March 2022 18:54 IST
India Identified as a Billion-Dollar Sports, Entertainment NFT Market in Deloitte Research

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bjorn Pierre

Deloitte believes India's regulatory policies will be critical to the growth on NFTs in the country

Highlights
  • Deloitte claims that India's regulatory policies will play critical
  • India's enthusiasm for cinema, sports can be easily tapped for NFTs
  • Amitabh Bachchan’s NFTs fetched nearly $1 million back in November

2021 turned out to be a breakout year for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and while sports has been viewed as one of the key areas where we can expect to see a rise in NFT popularity this year, Deloitte predicts that NFTs for sports media in India alone, will generate more than $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,085 crore) in transactions in 2022 — which is about double the figure for 2021. Deloitte's Expertise, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) Predictions 2022 forecasts that given the craze for cricket, cinema in the country, it won't be long before an NFT marketplace shoots beyond the $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,545 crore) valuation mark.

"In 2022, the most common and lucrative application of NFTs in the sports industry will likely be the sale of limited-edition video clips of sporting moments or player cards," claims Deloitte in its report. The report goes on to highlight that in 2022, platforms and rights creators are likely to

continue testing different ownership models to determine the best balance of consumer demand and maintaining intellectual property rights (IPR) that respect existing third-party rights over a particular digital asset.

"So far, the offer of limited IPR within sports NFTs has not dampened appetite, suggesting that demand may well be driven by the ability to demonstrate status," the report states.

Recent significant developments in the Indian NFT market such as major film and cricket personalities taking the first steps to benefit from the opportunities presented by digital collections have also been mentioned in the TMT report.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's NFTs fetched nearly $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.5 crore) at the country's first such auction and is cited as an example of how the space is becoming increasingly more exciting in India.

"With more than 500 million cricket fans in India, and Bollywood and regional cinemas swaying over the Indian populace, an NFT marketplace for just cinema and sports in India has the potential to cross $1

billion (roughly Rs. 7,545 crore) in value in the near future (subject to conducive regulatory policies)," states Deloitte.

However, Deloitte's 150-page document noted that supportive regulatory policies are needed to fully exploit the potential of the global NFT market. “Given the global trends and the pending policy/regulatory framework of the Indian government in this area, sooner or later an NFT-based market for movies and sports will become a reality in India,” Deloitte forecasts.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Deloitte, NFT, NFT marketplace, Crypto Regulation
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

India Identified as a Billion-Dollar Sports, Entertainment NFT Market in Deloitte Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1: Details Here
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  4. MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor Launched
  5. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April
  6. 10 Most Exciting Phones and Tech Announcements of MWC 2022
  7. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  9. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  10. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Announced: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch Recalled Globally Over Burn Injuries Due to Overheating
  2. Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One PC With Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched
  3. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a Storage and Colour Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Poco Reportedly Working on New Smartwatch, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
  5. India Identified as a Billion-Dollar Sports, Entertainment NFT Market in Deloitte Research
  6. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers
  7. Ford Splits EV, Internal Combustion Into Separate Units
  8. Realme GT Neo 3 Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Realme 9 4G Visits Multiple Certification Websites
  9. Parler Debuts ‘DeepRedSea’ NFT Site, Displays Donald Trump-Themed Virtual Collectibles
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Survives JerryRigsEverything Test, Passes Bend Test Gracefully
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.