Ukraine's cyberpolice has decided to seek help from the global crypto community under the backdrop of Russia intensifying war tactics in the neighbouring nation. In a bid to gather emergency funds, the government of Ukraine begun accepting crypto donations last week and has collected over $42 million (roughly Rs. 320 crore) since, as per blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

The cyberpolice unit of Ukraine is now accepting donations in Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Tron, Polygon, and Binance Coin, a report by Bitcoin.com said.

Amid the ongoing war, the cyberpolice of Ukraine is working to deflect cyberattacks which could potentially emerge from Russia and its allies.

The collected cryptocurrencies will be distributed among other wings of the Ukraine's armed forces as well, including the National Police, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Emergency Service among others.

Ukrainian authorities have also requested crypto miners to connect their equipment with the officially listed Ether and Bitcoin wallet addresses.

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.



BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P



ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

Unregulated and decentralised in nature, cryptocurrencies can facilitate instant cross-border transfer of funds. Crypto transactions are also largely untraceable.

The constant attacks on Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin have not only caused infrastructural damages, but have also costed the lives of several innocent individuals.

As a welcome gift, the Ukraine government is planning to airdrop crypto tokens to its donors.

Ethereum network explorer Etherscan has identified that seven billion units of newly created Peaceful World tokens, also denoted as WORLD, have been wired into the official crypto donation wallet set up by Ukrainian authorities which could be airdropped.

Airdrop confirmed. Snapshot will be taken tomorrow, on March 3rd, at 6pm Kyiv time (UTC/GMT +2 hours).

Reward to follow!

Follow subsequent news re Ukraine's crypto donation campaign at @FedorovMykhailo — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 2, 2022

Up until now, Ukraine has not officially revealed much details about this awaited crypto airdrop despite confirming its plans on Twitter.

