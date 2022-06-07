Technology News
Cryptocurrency Fraud: Pune Police Files Charge Sheet Against Former IPS, Cyber Expert

The duo allegedly cheated the investigators by fraudulently transferring money worth crores.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 June 2022 14:30 IST
Cryptocurrency Fraud: Pune Police Files Charge Sheet Against Former IPS, Cyber Expert

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

Patil and Ghode's role got exposed during the investigation by senior officials

Highlights
  • A chargesheet of over 4,400 pages against Patil and Ghode was filed
  • Patil took voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service
  • He is alleged to have transferred some cryptocurrencies in his account

The Pune police have filed a charge sheet in a court here against a former IPS officer and a cyber expert in connection with an alleged multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud, an official said on Tuesday. In March this year, the police here in Maharashtra had arrested former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravindra Patil and cyber expert Pankaj Ghode, who were roped in by the police to help them in cracking cryptocurrency fraud cases.

The duo, however, allegedly cheated the investigators by fraudulently transferring money worth crores from digital wallets to their accounts, the police had said.

"We filed an over 4,400-page charge sheet against Patil and Ghode in a court here on Monday," Shivajinagar cyber police station's inspector Ankush Chintaman said.

Patil, who had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service, and Ghode were roped in by the Pune police to investigate two cryptocurrency cases registered in 2018 as digital currency was a technical issue.

The police had alleged that Patil, during the course of the investigation, transferred some of the cryptocurrencies in his account and Ghode provided screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures.

Patil and Ghode's role got exposed during the investigation by senior officials.

The duo allegedly used data provided by the police for technical analysis for their benefit, the police had said.

As per the investigation into the case, Ghode manipulated the screenshots ostensibly showing less amount in crypto wallets and submitted them to the police.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

