Technology News
loading

Crypto Chart Turns Red Despite EU Quashing Proposal to Ban Bitcoin, Market Volatility Remains Constant

EU’s digital assets legislation, called the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), had proposed Bitcoin ban citing its energy-intensive mining process.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 15 March 2022 10:59 IST
Crypto Chart Turns Red Despite EU Quashing Proposal to Ban Bitcoin, Market Volatility Remains Constant

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The current crypto market cap stands at over $1.72 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,31,73,856 crore)

Highlights
  • Polkadot, Polygon lost steam
  • Stablecoins like Binance USD and USD Coin also saw dips
  • DOGE and SHIB failed to register profits

Crypto price chart opened with red taking over as majority altcoins dipped in losses following Bitcoin. With a small loss of –0.87 percent, Bitcoin opened trading at $40,319 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The world's oldest cryptocurrency also saw similar minor magnitude of losses on international exchanges as well. On CoinMarketCap and Binance for instance, BTC lost around 0.15 in terms of its trading value. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was priced around $38,745 (roughly Rs. 29.5 lakh) on global exchanges.

Ether found itself bearing slightly bigger losses than Bitcoin. The world's second-most valued cryptocurrency dipped by 3.07 percent to trade at around $2,649 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. ETH reeled in smaller losses on global exchanges, surprisingly. On Binance for instance, the altcoin is trading at $2,542 (roughly Rs. 1.95 lakh).

The shift in the crypto market comes in the backdrop of the European Union (EU) rejecting a proposal to ban Bitcoin. The decision makes for a milestone ruling that indirectly works in favour of the crypto sector by buying it more time to mature.

EU's digital assets legislation, called the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) had backed its Bitcoin banning proposal citing its energy-intensive mining processes.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, and Polygon also lost steam, stepping right into mid-March.

Dogecoin plummeted back to the trenches after a brief gain period it observed on March 14. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had contributed to DOGE's price hike by saying he would not sell his crypto holdings despite risks of inflation.

DOGE rival Shiba Inu also failed to garner any profits.

Industry insiders have supported more ‘regulate over restrict' approach towards the crypto sector, which emerged as the premise of EU's vote on MiCA.

“As crypto continues to gain traction amongst the mainstream and cement its position as the future of finance, it is necessary to embrace sustainable regulations that balances industry growth with environmental impact. The EU's regulatory steps could herald in a new era of greater sustainability in the crypto sector globally,” the research team at CoinDCX told Gadgets 360.

Earlier on March 14, Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor reiterated his support for Bitcoin as a hedge against a rise in inflation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's emphasis on restricting crypto assets for Russians continues to fuel crypto's reputation as a mighty economic instrument.

After requesting global crypto exchanges to suspend services to Russia, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, urged Tether to stop doing business with Russian citizens.

Tether is a stablecoin, a category of crypto assets collateralised by the value of an underlying ‘stable' reserve assets like gold or dollar. So even when regular crypto assets see their prices axed, stablecoins could continue reeling-in profits.

The case was slightly unconventional today as several stablecoins like USD Coin and Binance USD saw losses, however small ones.

The current crypto market cap stands at over $1.72 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,31,73,856 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Polygon, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Stablecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
VPN Demand in Russia Skyrockets After Facebook, Instagram Block

Related Stories

Crypto Chart Turns Red Despite EU Quashing Proposal to Ban Bitcoin, Market Volatility Remains Constant
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed
  2. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  3. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  4. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  5. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  6. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
  7. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  8. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  9. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.