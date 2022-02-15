Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrencies Are Like Ponzi Schemes, Says RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar

Fears of a total crypto ban in India were allayed after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new crypto tax on gains and well as a transaction fee.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 February 2022 12:06 IST
Cryptocurrencies Are Like Ponzi Schemes, Says RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar

Crypto exchanges and investors have been arguing for regulation of cryptocurrencies as an asset

Highlights
  • There are 15 million to 20 million cryptocurrency investors in India
  • The total holdings is of about Rs. 40,000 crore
  • The RBI says the average holding continues to be small at only Rs. 1,566

Cryptocurrencies are akin to Ponzi schemes or worse and banning them is the most sensible option for India to avoid the threat they pose to financial and macroeconomic stability, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

Monday's comments from T. Rabi Sankar followed a similarly withering assessment of digital currencies by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das only days after the Indian government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies.

"We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to Ponzi schemes, and may be even be worse," Sankar said in a speech.

Crypto exchanges and investors have been arguing for regulation of cryptocurrencies as an asset and the government's recent budget announcement to tax gains from these has raised hopes that the they will not be banned.

Sankar, however, dismissed the suggestion that these highly volatile virtual coins should be regulated and instead called for an outright ban.

"Cryptocurrencies are not currencies, or financial assets or real assets or even digital assets. Therefore, it cannot be regulated by any financial sector regulator. It is not possible to regulate something that one cannot define," he said.

"All these factors lead to the conclusion that banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India."

'Anonymous'

Sankar said that cryptocurrencies have been developed to bypass the regulated financial system and that he does not accept the argument that cryptocurrencies must be permitted for blockchain technology to thrive.

"The fact that they are anonymous, decentralised systems that operate purely virtually makes cryptocurrencies particularly attractive to illegal, illegitimate transactions," he said, adding that blockchain technology can still be promoted even if private cryptocurrencies are banned.

"It should be possible to maintain a blockchain without any native cryptocurrency if transactions are authenticated centrally," Sankar said.

Illicit transactions involving cryptocurrencies totalled $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1,05,990 crore) last year, Shankar said, citing a Wall Street Journal report based on a report by blockchain data platform Chainalysis.

There are about 15 million to 20 million cryptocurrency investors in India, with total holdings of about Rs. 40,000 crore, according to industry estimates.

The RBI says the average holding continues to be small at only Rs. 1,566, which means that "wealth loss, if it is a possibility, is likely to affect only a small fraction of these investors".

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, RBI, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman, Crypto tax, Shaktikanta Das
Spider-Man: No Way Home Out March 23 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, YouTube Movies

Related Stories

Cryptocurrencies Are Like Ponzi Schemes, Says RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency