Technology News
loading

CryptoCom to Add Google Pay as Gateway to Buy Crypto Amid Slowed Down Business

The integration of Google Pay with CryptoCom is reportedly slated to roll out by next week.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 July 2022 13:21 IST
CryptoCom to Add Google Pay as Gateway to Buy Crypto Amid Slowed Down Business

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Google Pay and Apple Pay are already integrated with other crypto firms like Gemini, BitPay

Highlights
  • Google Pay option on CryptoCom to go live by next week
  • CryptoCom recently bagged operational licence in Italy
  • CryptoCom taking measures to increase business on its platform

CryptoCom, an exchange for virtual assets, is coming up with newer ways to bring back business to its platform now that the crypto industry has begun to bounce back from its recent slump. The platform will soon be adding Google Pay support on its app to allow users to purchase cryptocurrencies via Google's online payment service. As per Google CEO Sundar Pichai, over 150 million people across 40 nations are currently using Google Pay. This essentially means, that CryptoCom is opening the route to jump onboard the crypto express for millions of people around the world.

The integration of Google Pay with CryptoCom that is reportedly slated to roll out by next week, is intended to make crypto purchase just a tap away for Google Pay users.

Users interested to try the feature will have to select the ‘Google Pay' option under the ‘Cash' tab after selecting what cryptocurrencies they are looking to buy.

Debit or credit card details of people need to be updated on Google Pay to facilitate transactions.

“Once the purchase is complete, the balances will be updated accordingly in users' crypto wallet and they will also be able to check their transaction history in the Crypto.com app,” a CryptoPotato report quoted CryptoCom as saying in a statement.

As for Google Pay, this is not the first time that it is collaborating with a crypto firm to process the purchase of crypto assets.

In April 2021, American cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, started allowing people to buy virtual assets using Google Pay as well as Apple Pay.

In fact, even crypto payment processor BitPay allows its users to connect to Apple Wallet and pay for goods and services with digital coins like BTC and ETH.

While crypto players and big tech firms are joining forces to drive safe crypto adoption in other nations, India has maintained a rather restrictive approach in allowing an ease in the purchase of crypto assets.

In April this year, Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, announced that it was integrating India's UPI payment system with its platform to enable easy buying of cryptocurrencies.

However, Coinbase had to suspend support for UPI payments within days because the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a statement on April 7, refusing to recognise Coinbase' UPI-linked crypto-buying feature.

Later in May, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong accused the Reserve Bank of India of applying “a soft, informal pressure behind the scenes to try to disable some of these payments, which might be going through UPI”.

Currently, Indian crypto investors cannot purchase assets via Google Pay or Apple Pay among similar other service providers.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CryptoCom, Google Pay, Apple Pay, India, Coinbase
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y35 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Related Stories

CryptoCom to Add Google Pay as Gateway to Buy Crypto Amid Slowed Down Business
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  4. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2022: How to Check Online
  5. OnePlus 10T Listed on Amazon, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones and More
  9. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.5 Billion to Speed Up Growth in Healthcare Sector
  2. CryptoCom to Add Google Pay as Gateway to Buy Crypto Amid Slowed Down Business
  3. Vivo Y35 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  4. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Online Status: Report
  5. Oppenheimer Movie: Poster Out for Christopher Nolan's Next Film, Releasing in July 2023
  6. Huawei Watch Fit Mini With 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water and Dust Resistance Launched
  7. Instagram Says Videos Shorter Than 15 Minutes to Be Shared as Reels, Announces Remix Features
  8. California to Allow Cryptocurrency Campaign Donations, if Immediately Converted to US Dollars
  9. Delhi Crime Season 2 Release Date Set for August 26 on Netflix. Here’s the First Trailer
  10. OnePlus 10T Amazon Listing Goes Live, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.