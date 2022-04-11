Technology News
loading

Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco

As per the Crebaco report, several crypto exchanges in India have observed a decline in trading activities.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 11 April 2022 18:45 IST
Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ QuinceCreative

India’s crypto tax has been a reason of conflict among members of the Indian crypto community

Highlights
  • India still has no official cryptocurrency
  • India’s tax laws demand 30 percent of profits made via crypto trading
  • India’s crypto community has asked for lower tax rate

The volume of cryptocurrency trading in India has taken a hit after tax laws for digital assets went into effect on April 1. CoinDCX and WazirX among other Indian crypto exchanges have witnessed a significant drop in crypto trading volumes, a report released by Mumbai-based research firm Crebaco has claimed. As announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a 30 percent tax is being deducted from all profits generated via crypto trading in the nation. The tax laws also instruct Indian crypto users to pay one percent TDS on each crypto transaction.

“April 1, 2, and 3 were holidays. Since then volumes are continuing to fall. It can go further down or sideways but it is unlikely to go back up. It is clear that the new tax has impacted the market negatively. The government must look into this and because there is no way to stop this (crypto), the government should embrace the technology,” Coindesk quoted Sidharth Sogani, the founder and CEO of Crebaco as saying.

The trading volumes on WazirX, ZebPay, CoinDCX, and BitBns have dropped down by 72 percent, 59 percent, 52 percent, and 41 percent respectively, the report says.

Sogani has reportedly claimed the information surfacing in this report was compiled by analysing various crypto exchanges operating in the nation.

Since its announcement earlier in February, India's crypto tax has been a reason of conflict among members of the Indian crypto community.

While several industry experts and crypto enthusiasts have lauded the government for taking a ‘regulate-over-restrict' approach towards the high-risk asset class, others have asked for a lower tax on crypto incomes.

On April 10, Sathvik Vishwanath, the CEO of Indian exchange UnoCoin had tweeted that investors from the middle-income category in India are suffering due to India's tax laws on virtual assets.

On Twitter, #ReduceCryptoTax has been making it to the India trends list for some time now.

Crypto industry insiders had earlier expressed fears of an investor exodus post the enforcement of tax laws on virtual assets in India.

The government of India, has however, maintained its stance that the laws have been brought in to curb the potential exploitation of virtual assets.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, India, Crypto Tax, WazirX, CoinDCX, ZebPay, BitBns, Crebaco
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted

Related Stories

Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  3. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  5. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  6. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
  7. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  10. Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Working on a 35W Dual-Port USB Type-C Power Adapter, Support Document Shows: Report
  2. iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch
  3. Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco
  4. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted
  5. Temperatures on These Exoplanets Are Melting Rocks, NASA Hubble Space Telescope Reveals
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC - A Closer Look at the Chip
  7. Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched
  8. Google Sues Puppy Scammer After Tip From AARP; Scammer Used Services to Sell Fake Pets
  9. Global PC Shipments Declined in Q1 2022 Following 2 Years of Growth: IDC
  10. Apple Said To Face Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Coming Weeks in Music Streaming Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.