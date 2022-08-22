Technology News
loading

Crypto Scammers Tapping Twitter to Hunt Victims Via Copycat Websites, Hacked Verified Accounts

Scammers have also been targeting crypto investors who have lost their assets to phishing scams or protocol hacks.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 August 2022 12:42 IST
Crypto Scammers Tapping Twitter to Hunt Victims Via Copycat Websites, Hacked Verified Accounts

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Moritz Erken

Hong Kong and the US have seen a rise in crypto scam activities in recent times

Highlights
  • Crypto investors need to stay alert around potential scam techniques
  • Investors must not engage with strangers or new websites
  • Victims should not trust strangers offering to help them recover crypto f

The crypto community is under attack from scammers on microblogging site Twitter, a cyber security analyst who goes by the name of ‘Serpent' recently told his 253,400 followers. Scammers have adopted sophisticated tactics, and have begun using copycat websites, hacked verified accounts, as well as promises of fake projects and airdrops to lure unsuspecting victims into their traps via Twitter. In fact, scammers have also been targeting crypto investors who have lost their assets to phishing scams or protocol hacks, and have shared information about it on Twitter.

Bad actors pretend to be helping victims of phishing scams and use the ‘crypto recovery scam' technique to further dupe them. They claim to be blockchain developers and ask for a fee to deploy a smart contract to recover stolen funds. Later, they take the fee and flee.

Scams via ‘unicode letters' as well as ‘honeypot accounts' have also increased in frequency in recent times, Serpent noted in his Twitter thread.

In the former, scammers replace URLs to legitimate sites with infected ones created by them. Characters in the infected URLs are made to look like the ones in the real links. Once the target enters the fake website and gives away their login information, their assets come closer to being under the control of the scammer, who eventually drains it off the wallet.

In honeypot account scams, on the other hand, Twitter is used as a messaging platform. Scammers lock their target victims and contact them via direct messages, asking for tips to work around crypto trading. The cyber analyst has warned Twitter users to refrain from engaging in such conversations with strangers.

A recent report by BanklessTimes has claimed that US-based crypto investors lost $185 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crore) between January 2021 and March 2022 to romance scams and over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) in total to other fraudulent activities.

Scam activities around crypto have also increased multi-fold in Hong Kong.

In the first six months of 2022, Hong Kong saw an alarming 105 percent hike in crypto scams as compared to the same period in 2021.

As per Serpent, fake art commissions and malicious play-to-earn game projects are techniques being used by scammers to strike the NFT and blockchain gaming communities.

Twitter is estimated to have over 200 million active users around the world.

Members of the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 communities stay connected with each other via relevant hashtags on Twitter.

It is, however, noteworthy, that these pools of hashtags also make it easier for hackers and scammers to identify potential victims.

Security agencies from several nations including US' FBI have repeatedly warned the crypto community against interacting with unknown people to safeguard themselves from financial risks.

In June, the FBI had revealed that crypto fraudsters have been posing as professional financial advisors and reaching out to LinkedIn users, offering them scam schemes. As per a CNBC report, a bunch of LinkedIn users have seen losses ranging from $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1.5 crore) and $1.6 million (roughly Rs. 12 crore) owing to crypto scams.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scams, Twitter
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
LG Ultra PC 14-Inch, 16-Inch Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched
JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110, and Encore Essential With IPX4 Design, Lightshow Launched in India

Related Stories

Crypto Scammers Tapping Twitter to Hunt Victims Via Copycat Websites, Hacked Verified Accounts
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  3. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  4. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  6. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  7. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  8. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.