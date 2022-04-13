Technology News
loading

Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others

MoonPay is a cryptocurrency payments startup that provides infrastructure for crypto and NFT transactions.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2022 12:52 IST
Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

Investors include Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and Maria Sharapova

Highlights
  • The investments are part of the firm's Series A round
  • The investors include Ashton Kutcher, and The Weeknd
  • MoonPay uses NFTs to market their work

Cryptocurrency payments startup MoonPay has raised $87 million (roughly Rs. 663 crore) from more than 60 high-profile investors including singer Justin Bieber, rapper Snoop Dogg, tennis player Maria Sharapova and actor Bruce Willis as the role of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in content creation and fan engagement expands.

The investments are part of the firm's Series A round, disclosed in November last year which valued the company at $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 25,925 crore), MoonPay said on Wednesday.

More than 600 crypto startups have seen over $12.5 billion (roughly Rs. 95,310 crore) in venture capital funding so far this year, according to Alex McDougall, managing director at fund manager 3iQ Digital Assets.

MoonPay, which provides payment infrastructure for crypto and NFT transactions, expects content creators to increasingly use NFTs to market their work and engage with fans, chief executive officer Ivan Soto-Wright said.

NFT is a type of crypto asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital file, which could be an image, a video or a text.

Other investors in the company include rapper Aubrey Drake Graham and Adel Future Nur's company Dreamcrew, Gwyneth Paltrow-led Kinship Ventures, Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary-backed venture capital firm Sound Ventures, singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd and his manager Amir Esmailian.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MoonPay, NFT, Cryptocurrency
New Mac mini Model Spotted in Apple Studio Display Firmware, Tipped to Feature Updated Chip
Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Moon Knight Episode 3 Recap: Turning Back the Night in Egypt
  3. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  4. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Get Dedicated Communities Tab
  5. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Variant Spotted
  6. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  8. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Yelp to Cover Expenses of Employees Travelling Out-of-State in US for Abortions
  2. Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study
  3. Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director
  4. Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads
  5. Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu to Crypto Listing, Meme Coin Registers Significant Growth After Weeks
  6. DuckDuckGo Desktop Browser With Privacy-Focussed Features Debuts for Mac Users
  7. NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus
  8. WhatsApp Communities Tab on Android Under Testing, 'Order' Shortcut for Business Users
  9. Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return
  10. Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.