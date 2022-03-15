Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Use for Money Laundering Being Probed in 7 Cases, Rs. 135 Crore Attached: Minister to Lok Sabha

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said some foreign nationals and their Indian associates have laundered money through crypto exchanges.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 March 2022 12:16 IST
Cryptocurrency Use for Money Laundering Being Probed in 7 Cases, Rs. 135 Crore Attached: Minister to Lok Sabha

PoC laundered through cryptocurrency accounts at certain exchange platforms

Highlights
  • An accused was arrested by the ED in 2020
  • A prosecution complaint has been filed before the PMLA Special Court
  • Cases are investigated by the ED under the PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating seven cases in which cryptocurrency has been used for money laundering and has so far attached proceeds of crime worth Rs 135 crore, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies have flagged usage of cryptocurrency by cybercriminals and cases investigated by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) reveals that the accused have laundered proceeds of crime (PoC) through the virtual currency, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is investigating 07 cases under PMLA, 2002, in which cryptocurrency has been used for Money Laundering," he said.

So far, the ED has attached PoC amounting to Rs 135 crore under the PMLA in these cases, the minister added.

To a query on whether the government has identified people involved in such activities in the country, Chaudhary said investigations conducted by the ED so far, revealed that some foreign nationals and their Indian associates have laundered the PoC through cryptocurrency accounts at certain exchange platforms.

In one of the cases, an accused has been arrested by the ED in 2020 for facilitating the foreign-related accused companies to launder the PoC by converting money generated out of crime into cryptocurrency and thereafter transfer to foreign countries. A prosecution complaint has been filed in this case before the PMLA Special Court.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: crypto asset, Cryptocurrency
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X to Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Price, Specifications
macOS Monterey 12.3, iPadOS 15.4 Arrive With Universal Control; Apple Watch Gets Firmware Restore Support

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Use for Money Laundering Being Probed in 7 Cases, Rs. 135 Crore Attached: Minister to Lok Sabha
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  2. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  3. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  4. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  5. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
  6. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  8. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  10. Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.