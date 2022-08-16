Technology News
loading

Crypto Losses Jumped Nearly 60 Percent in the First 7 Months of the Year: Chainalysis

DeFi applications, many of which run on the Ethereum blockchain, are financial platforms that enable crypto-denominated lending outside of traditional banks.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 August 2022 18:16 IST
Crypto Losses Jumped Nearly 60 Percent in the First 7 Months of the Year: Chainalysis

Much of the funds stolen from DeFi protocols can be attributed to "bad actors"

Highlights
  • Chainalysis noted that the trend is not likely to reverse any time soon
  • Scammers may impersonate legitimate businesses
  • DeFi protocols are uniquely vulnerable to hacking

Losses arising from cryptocurrency hacks jumped nearly 60 percent in the first seven months of the year to $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 15,070 crore), propelled by a surge in funds stolen from decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, according to a blog post from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Tuesday.

In the same period last year, stolen funds from hacking amounted to $1.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,500 crore).

DeFi applications, many of which run on the Ethereum blockchain, are financial platforms that enable cryptocurrency-denominated lending outside of traditional banks.

Chainalysis noted that the trend is not likely to reverse any time soon, given the $190 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crore) hacking of cross-chain bridge Nomad and $5 million (roughly Rs. 40 crore) hacking of several Solana wallets already in the first week of August.

"DeFi protocols are uniquely vulnerable to hacking, as their open source code can be studied ad nauseum by cybercriminals looking for exploits and it's possible that protocols' incentives to reach the market and grow quickly lead to lapses in security best practices," Chainalysis said in the blog.

Much of the funds stolen from DeFi protocols can be attributed to "bad actors" affiliated with North Korea, especially elite hacking units like Lazarus Group, the US firm wrote.

Chainalysis estimates that so far this year, North Korea-affiliated groups have stolen approximately $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,930 crore) of cryptocurrency from DeFi protocols.

With respect to crypto scams, the blockchain intelligence firm saw a sharp 65 percent decline through July, in line with the slump in digital asset prices. Total scam revenue in the year to July was $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 12,700 crore), down 65 percent from around $4.46 billion (roughly Rs. 35,380 crore) in the same period last year.

Scammers may impersonate legitimate businesses and offer fraudulent crypto coins or tokens.

"Scams are down primarily because of the crypto downturn, but also because of the many law enforcement wins taken against scammers and the product solutions that exchanges can use to fight scamming," said Kim Grauer, Chainalysis' director of research, in an email to Reuters.

Crypto market capitalisation late Thursday was at $1.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 87,26,400 crore), according to CoinGecko, down more than 50 percent from around $2.35 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,86,41,600 crore) at the beginning of the year. Bitcoin so far this year has slumped roughly 48 percent in price and hovered between $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.8 lakh) to $24,000 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh) in the last few months.

Since January 2022, scam-related proceeds have fallen in line with the price of Bitcoin, Chainalysis said. Not only did proceeds from scams fall, but the cumulative number of individual transfers to scams in 2022 was the lowest in the past four years.

"Those numbers suggest that fewer people than ever are falling for cryptocurrency scams," Chainalysis said in the report.

"One reason for this could be that with asset prices falling, cryptocurrency scams — which typically present themselves as passive crypto investing opportunities with enormous promised returns — are less enticing to potential victims."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Prices, Cryptocurrency Market, DeFi
Chinese Smartphone Market Sees Sharp Decline in Q2 Shipments: Report

Related Stories

Crypto Losses Jumped Nearly 60 Percent in the First 7 Months of the Year: Chainalysis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  7. iPhone, iPad Users May See Advertisements on More Apps Soon: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
  10. Google Meet Gets Improved Quality, Performance for Background Effects
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M5 Spotted on Thailand’s NBTC Certification Database, Launch Expected Soon
  2. Apple Supplier BOE Hit by Power Rationing in Sichuan, Toyota Suspends Production: Report
  3. Crypto Losses Jumped Nearly 60 Percent in the First 7 Months of the Year: Chainalysis
  4. Chinese Smartphone Market Sees Sharp Decline in Q2 Shipments: Report
  5. Roskosmos Unveils First Physical Model of Planned Russian-Built Space Station
  6. Justin Bieber, Eminem Among 19 Celebrities to Get Grievance Letters for Promoting NFTs: Here’s Why
  7. Ethereum Soars Ahead of Upcoming ‘Merge’ Blockchain Upgrade to Energy-Efficient System
  8. Galaxy Digital Pulls Back from BitGo Acquisition as Crypto Sector’s First Billion Dollar Deal Falls Apart
  9. Chinese Regulator Publishes List of 30 Data Gathering Algorithms Used by ByteDance, Alibaba, More
  10. Vivo V25 Pro Alleged Marketing Images Leaked Online, Specifications Tipped: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.