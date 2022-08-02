Technology News
loading

Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Crypto lending is the process of depositing cryptocurrency that is lent out to borrowers in return for regular interest payments called ‘crypto dividends’.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 2 August 2022 18:09 IST
Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

The recent crypto slump negatively impacted several crypto lenders

Highlights
  • Crypto lending can be explored by investors wanting to hold assets
  • Crypto lending is a popular DeFi service
  • Crypto lenders also offer crypto loans

After a major slump that lasted almost a couple of months, the crypto industry is trying to break out of its loss spell. Last month, when the overall market cap of the crypto sector fell from the trillion-dollar mark, one blockchain sector – crypto lending – emerged as one of the worst affected parts of the decentralised finance system. Crypto lending is the process of depositing cryptocurrency that is lent out to borrowers in return for regular interest payments called ‘crypto dividends'. Several crypto lending firms have emerged around the world to facilitate this service.

More often than not, crypto investors choose to hold their assets until they see a hike in the price of their assets. These platforms allow crypto holders to earn yields without having to sell their assets.

Both, centralised and decentralised crypto lending platforms are known to offer interest rates as high as 20 percent annual percentage yield.

Crypto lenders also offer crypto loans – in the form of collateralised lending products, requiring users to deposit from a minimum of 100 percent in crypto collateral to borrow cash or cryptocurrency.

In recent weeks however, several crypto lending firms encountered rough business days followed by the crash of Terra, and then the prevailing crypto downturn.

Jersey city-based crypto lender Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy after it suspended withdrawals, trading, and deposits to its platform.

Crypto lender Celsius Network has been sued on the charges of using customer deposits to rig the price of its own crypto token and failing to properly hedge risk, that led to the freezing of customer assets. The company has filed for bankruptcy.

Vauld, a Singapore-based crypto trading and lending platform with most of its team in India, has become the latest crypto firm to halt customer withdrawals amid the unforgiving market din.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Lenders, Crypto
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details

Related Stories

Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. CERT-In Detects Threats in iPhone, iPad, Mac, ChromeOS, Firefox Browser
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  7. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ Always-on Display Feature Leaked via XCode 14: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro
  4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Adds Nick Offerman to the Ensemble Cast
  5. Brazil's São Paulo Signs Argentine Football Player Giuliano Galoppo With Payments in USDC Stablecoin
  6. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Cancelled, Confirms General Manager Chen Jin
  7. Government Vigilant About EV Safety Standards, Expert Committee to Tackle Safety-Related Issues, Minister Says
  8. Chip Manufacturer Stocks Fall Globally as Taiwan Tensions Mount Ahead of Expected Nancy Pelosi Visit
  9. Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.