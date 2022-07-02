Technology News
loading

Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform

Voyager Digital issued a default notice to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) a few days ago for failure of repaying loan.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2022 11:25 IST
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform

Voyager signed an agreement with Alameda Ventures for a revolving line of credit on June 22

Highlights
  • Voyager Digital hired Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisor
  • It recently issued a default notice to embattled hedge fund 3AC
  • Voyager said that value of the crypto assets it holds is $685 million

Crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Friday it has suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform and said it is exploring strategic alternatives to preserve the value of its platform.

The move comes days after the company issued a default notice to embattled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) for the fund's failure to make required payments on a loan.

In a statement, Voyager chief executive Stephen Ehrlich said the move gives the company "additional time to continue exploring strategic alternatives with various interested parties" while preserving the value of the platform.

Voyager said in a release that it had hired Moelis & Company and the Consello Group as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisors "to support its exploration of strategic alternatives."

On June 22, Voyager signed an agreement with Alameda Ventures for a revolving line of credit, gaining access to additional capital to meet its customers' liquidity needs as crypto prices take a hit.

In a release, New Jersey-based Voyager said the value of the crypto assets it holds is $685 million (roughly Rs. 5,408 crore), compared with the more than $1.12 billion (roughly Rs. 8,842 crore) in crypto assets it had loaned.

Voyager said it had lent $350 million (roughly Rs. 2,763 crore) and 15,250 Bitcoins to 3AC. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that 3AC has entered liquidation.

The move by Voyager comes less than a month after rival crypto lender Celsius Network suspended withdrawals, citing extreme market conditions. Celsius has not yet opened withdrawals back up for its customers.

Many of the crypto industry's recent problems can be traced back to the spectacular collapse of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD in May, which saw the stablecoin lose almost all its value, along with its paired token.

Bitcoin, the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, is down 58 percent in the first six months of 2022, its worst first half of year showing ever.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Voyager Digital, Cryptocurrency, Three Arrows Capital, Bitcoin
Google Says to Delete Users’ Location History for Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Centres
Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  2. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  3. iPhone 14 Demand Can Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Kuo
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  6. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Site, India Launch Expected Soon: Report
  7. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  8. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  9. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 to Use Semi-Automated Offside Technology for Accurate Decisions
  2. Researchers Develop New Method to Convert Waste Carbon Atoms to Plastic Products Without Harming Environment
  3. Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report
  4. Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform
  5. Google Says to Delete Users’ Location History for Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Centres
  6. Donald Trump’s Social Media Firm Said to Receive Subpoenas From SEC, Federal Jury
  7. Hyderabad Plans to Set Up 330 EV Charging Centres Based on Feasibility of Locations
  8. iPhone 14 Demand Likely to Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent, Specifications Tipped: Report
  10. Tether Announces to Reduce Commercial Paper Holdings by July End Amid Crypto Gloom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.