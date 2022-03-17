Technology News
Crypto Gets Legal Status in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signs Bill to Establish Regulatory Framework

The new law will allow the crypto market to operate 'out of the shadows' and provide a legal framework.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 17 March 2022 12:52 IST
Crypto Gets Legal Status in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signs Bill to Establish Regulatory Framework

Photo Credit: AFP

krainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has legalized crypto in the country

Highlights
  • The new law doesn't make any crypto a legal tender
  • Ukraine's finance ministry is working on tax regulations
  • Ukraine has received millions in crypto donations in the past month

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a virtual assets bill into law to legalise cryptocurrencies in the country that has been receiving millions in crypto donations for military and humanitarian aid in its fight against the Russian invasion. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, Zelenskyy signed a law that was passed by Ukraine's legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, in February. Crypto exchanges and companies dealing in digital assets must register with the government to operate legally in Ukraine, and banks are allowed to open accounts for crypto companies.

According to a press release published by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the law gives the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine the authority to set the country's policy on digital assets, issue licenses to companies trading in cryptocurrencies and act as a financial regulator.

The government agency added that Ukraine's Ministry of Finance is also working on amending Ukraine's tax and civil codes to create the legal framework for digital assets. It is also worth noting that the new law does not make crypto legal tender but does provide a regulatory structure for digital assets.

"We believe that the crypto industry offers new economic opportunities. We will do our best to bring the bright new future closer as soon as possible," Alex Bornyakov, the deputy minister of digital transformation on IT industry development, said on Twitter referring to the announcement.

The law had previously been adopted by Ukraine's parliament on February 17 after Zelenskyy rejected an earlier version approved in September 2021.

Since the start of the war with Russia, the country has relied on crypto as an additional means of attracting donations from around the world, which have been leveraged to buy supplies for the armed forces.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian government launched a website dedicated to crypto donations. In a style similar to that of popular fundraising platforms, it shows a goal of $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,520 crore), with over $56 million (roughly Rs. 425 crore) raised at the time of writing.

Among the cryptocurrencies accepted are Bitcoin, Ether and Tether (USDT). Ukraine officials announced this week details about its plans to sell NFTs, saying that it will be "like a museum of the Russian-Ukrainian war."

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ukraine, Crypto regulation, Crypto bill, Russia, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Comment
