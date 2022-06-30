Technology News
loading

Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enter Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order

Crypto broker Voyager Digital issued 3AC with a default notice on Monday after it failed to make payments on a loan.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2022 03:56 IST
Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enter Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order

Consultancy firm Teneo have been appointed as liquidators.

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has entered liquidation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the market downturn hurting the crypto industry.

Singapore-based 3AC is one of the higher profile crypto investors to have run into difficulties following the sharp sell-off in the market for digital currencies seen in recent months.

Crypto broker Voyager Digital issued 3AC with a default notice on Monday after it failed to make payments on a loan of 15,250 bitcoin (approximately $324 million or nearly Rs. 2,500 crore) and $350 million (nearly Rs. 2,800 crore) worth of USDC, a stablecoin.

A British Virgin Islands court order also dated on Monday ordered 3AC's liquidation.

Consultancy firm Teneo have been appointed as liquidators.

Top cryptocurrency Bitcoin has plunged some 37 percent in June, trading around $20,000 (nearly Rs. 16 lakh) on Wednesday, compared with its all-time high of $69,000 (nearly Rs. 54 lakh) in November 2021.

On June 15, 3AC's co-founder sought to address liquidation rumours in a tweet, saying the company was "fully committed to working this out", without going into further detail.

3AC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year in November, in a Series A funding round, crypto exchange platform WOO Network bagged $30 million (roughly Rs. 220 crore) from various investors, including Three Arrows Capital. A total of fourteen other venture capital firms participated in the round. The crypto startup WOO claims to offer deep liquidity and zero-fee trading to users on its crypto exchange.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, three arrows capital, 3AC, Bitcoin, crypto exchange
Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion

Related Stories

Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enter Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  4. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
  5. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  6. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  7. You Can Now Drive an Uber on a Private Licence but It Seems No One Told the Cops
  8. How Apps Could Affect Your Privacy After the Roe v. Wade Decision
  9. Flipkart Now Lets Individuals Join as Delivery Executives on Part-Time Basis
  10. Pokemon Go-Like Game 'Jurassic World Alive' Now Available on Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Starts Rolling Out Switch to Android App Support for Phones Running Android 12
  2. Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enter Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order
  3. Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion
  4. Delhi Launches MCD Website Upgraded With Added Details on Sanitation Workers, Gardeners
  5. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details
  6. Government to Finalise GST Rates on Online Gaming in August: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  7. Government Approves Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies for Transparency, Accountability
  8. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 to Go Live on July 1: Best Deals, Offers
  9. Norway Faces Cyberattack, Pro-Russian Hacker Group Accused Behind Activity
  10. Mercedes-Benz Makes Adjustments in Units at Germany, Hungary to Produce Electric Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.