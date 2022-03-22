Technology News
loading

Hackers Loot Nearly $600,000 From Li Finance Blockchain Protocol Users; Polygon, USD Coin Among Stolen Assets

Li Finance blockchain protocol is reimbursing the affected wallets and has also claimed that the vulnerability has been fixed.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 March 2022 16:29 IST
Hackers Loot Nearly $600,000 From Li Finance Blockchain Protocol Users; Polygon, USD Coin Among Stolen Assets

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Gerd Altmann

The attackers converted the different crypto assets into 208 Ether tokens worth Rs. 4.5 crore.

Highlights
  • Polygon, Tether, USD Coin, and DAI among stolen assets
  • Hackers exploited vulnerability in LiFi’s smart contract
  • LiFi is issuing reimbursements to affected wallets

Hack attacks targeting the crypto sector have bubbled up in large numbers lately. Li Finance (LiFi), a blockchain protocol, has become the latest victim of notorious hackers who stole nearly $600,000 (roughly Rs. 4.5 crore) from 29 crypto wallets associated with it. Upon investigation, LiFi found that hackers violated the swapping feature of its smart contract and drained crypto assets from wallets that had given infinite approvals. The attackers converted the different crypto assets into 208 Ether tokens, which amounts to Rs. 4.5 crore at the time of writing.

LiFi describes itself as a crypto swap aggregator that allows people to convert the cryptocurrency they hold, into another crypto asset.

The platform, that was hacked on March 20, had to tentatively disable all swap methods on its protocol. Polygon, USD Coin, Tether, and DAI are among the crypto assets that were stolen by hackers.

Out of the 29 affected wallets, 25 have been reimbursed, the company claimed in its Twitter post. As per CryptoPotato, the collective amount stored in these 25 wallets adds up to $80,000 (roughly Rs. 60 lakh).

For the remaining four wallets that held the majority of the stolen funds, LiFi has extended a special proposal.

“We are offering to transform the lost funds into an angel investment into LiFi and, thus, future LiFi tokens under the same terms as our investors in the current funding round. One might see it as an opportunity that would not be possible otherwise with huge upside potential,” LiFi has proposed.

If users decline this option, they would be reimbursed the same way other wallets were.

The company has also claimed that the vulnerability has been fixed.

In 2021, the centralised elements of the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocol were breached by cyber criminals, amounting to over $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9,606 crore) in losses, a report by blockchain research firm CertiK had revealed.

DeFi stands for decentralised finance. It is a system that allows financial products to appear on a public blockchain network which is not regulated by a central bank or intermediary. 

Last year in August, hackers breached blockchain-based platform Poly Network and extracted more than $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,480 crore) in cryptocurrencies, marking DeFi's biggest hack ever.

In February this year, crypto platform Wormhole Portal lost $322 million (roughly Rs. 2,410 crore) in a hack attack, making it the second largest breach to have hit the DeFi sector.

Around the same time, OpenSea, the world's biggest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), also lost hundreds of digital collectibles in a phishing attack over the weekend. The incident has reportedly caused OpenSea losses worth $1.7 million (roughly Rs. 12.5 crore).

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Hack, LiFi, Li Finance, Hackers, Tether, Polygon, USD Coin, DAI, Ethe
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 14 Series Screen Sizes Tipped; No iPhone 14 mini, Smaller iPhone 14 Max

Related Stories

Hackers Loot Nearly $600,000 From Li Finance Blockchain Protocol Users; Polygon, USD Coin Among Stolen Assets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  3. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  4. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  5. iPhone 14 Series Screen Sizes Tipped: Here’s What to Expect
  6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  7. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  8. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
  9. iPhone SE (2022) First Impressions: A Mix of Old and New
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Creator Álex Pina Developing Pandemic-Inspired Series for Netflix
  2. FTX Ropes in Tennis Star Naomi Osaka as Brand Ambassador to Bring More Women to Crypto
  3. Hackers Loot Nearly $600,000 From Li Finance Blockchain Protocol Users; Polygon, USD Coin Among Stolen Assets
  4. iPhone 14 Series Screen Sizes Tipped; No iPhone 14 mini, Smaller iPhone 14 Max
  5. Fast & Furious 10 Casts The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior: Report
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Getting Live Caption Feature, Bug Fixes, More With March Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With March 2022 Android Security Patch
  10. David Beckham Hands Over Instagram Account to Ukrainian Doctor: Here’s Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.