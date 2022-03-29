Technology News
loading

Government Recovers Over Rs. 95 Crore From 11 Cryptocurrency Exchanges for GST Evasion

WazirX, Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Buy Ucoin, UnoCoin, and Flitpay among exchanges involved in GST evasion cases.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 29 March 2022 10:10 IST
Government Recovers Over Rs. 95 Crore From 11 Cryptocurrency Exchanges for GST Evasion

Total 11 cases of evasion of GST by cryptocurrency exchanges have been detected by the authority

Highlights
  • Evasion of Rs. 81.54 crore was detected by cryptocurrency exchanges
  • The total amount includes penalty and interest
  • Rs. 49.18 crore was recovered from Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX)

The government on Monday said Rs. 95.86 crore has been recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The total amount includes penalty and interest.

Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Buy Ucoin, UnoCoin and Flitpay were among the exchanges that were involved in GST evasion cases. Others were Zeb IT Services, Secure Bitcoin Traders, Giottus Technologies, Awlencan Innovations India (Zebpay) and Discidium Internet Labs, according to the finance ministry.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 11 cases of evasion of GST by cryptocurrency exchanges have been detected by Central GST formations.

Evasion of Rs. 81.54 crore was detected and Rs. 95.86 crore was recovered (including interest and penalty), he said.

As per the reply, Rs. 49.18 crore was recovered from Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Rs. 17.1 crore from Coin DCX, and Rs. 16.07 crore from CoinSwitch Kuber.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WazirX, Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Buy Ucoin, UnoCoin, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Exchange
‘Will Give Birth to Red Tapism’: Member of Parliament Opposes 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Assets

Related Stories

Government Recovers Over Rs. 95 Crore From 11 Cryptocurrency Exchanges for GST Evasion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series Blood
  6. Ukraine Facing Internet Disruption After ‘Powerful’ Cyberattack
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  8. Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  10. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Internet Disrupted in Ukraine After ‘Powerful’ Cyberattack on State-Run Telecom Company
  2. Government Recovers Over Rs. 95 Crore From 11 Cryptocurrency Exchanges for GST Evasion
  3. ‘Will Give Birth to Red Tapism’: Member of Parliament Opposes 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Assets
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 Specifications, Display Sizes Tipped; Said to Get Improved Crease
  5. Malicious Apps Pretending as Crypto Wallets Found to Be Used for Stealing Funds From Android, iOS Users
  6. Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto
  7. Yatra Online Files for IPO to Raise Rs. 750 Crore
  8. Israeli Startup Brain.Space to Test Brain-Activity Gear on Mission to ISS
  9. Tecno Days Sale on Amazon India Brings Discounts on Pova 5G, Spark 8 Pro, More
  10. iPad Pro 2022 to Launch With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.