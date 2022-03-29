Government Recovers Over Rs. 95 Crore From 11 Cryptocurrency Exchanges for GST Evasion

The government on Monday said Rs. 95.86 crore has been recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The total amount includes penalty and interest.

Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Buy Ucoin, UnoCoin and Flitpay were among the exchanges that were involved in GST evasion cases. Others were Zeb IT Services, Secure Bitcoin Traders, Giottus Technologies, Awlencan Innovations India (Zebpay) and Discidium Internet Labs, according to the finance ministry.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 11 cases of evasion of GST by cryptocurrency exchanges have been detected by Central GST formations.

Evasion of Rs. 81.54 crore was detected and Rs. 95.86 crore was recovered (including interest and penalty), he said.

As per the reply, Rs. 49.18 crore was recovered from Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Rs. 17.1 crore from Coin DCX, and Rs. 16.07 crore from CoinSwitch Kuber.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.