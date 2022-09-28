Technology News
loading

Crypto.com Lands Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) License in France

Crypto.com has gained several other regulatory permissions over recent months.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 28 September 2022 19:48 IST
Crypto.com Lands Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) License in France

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Crypto.com

Crypto.com has been trying to garner the approval of regulators across Europe

Highlights
  • Crypto.com will greatly expand services in France following the move
  • The crypto platform recently landed regulatory approval from UK's FCA
  • As per MiCA, platforms need approval from any one national regulator

Crypto.com has been granted approval by the regulators in France to provide digital asset services in the country, the crypto exchange announced on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency platform reports that it went through rigorous review, particularly around the topics of anti-money laundering and combatting terrorism financing, before receiving regulatory approval. With the approval, Crypto.com said it would bring a suite of products and services in compliance with local regulations to customers in France. Notably, the move comes a month after Binance went through the same process in France, which continues to lead crypto regulation in Europe.

“The European market is central to the long-term growth and success of Crypto.com, and we are tremendously proud to now receive registration in France from the AMF,” said Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the AMF and the ACPR as we introduce our products and services in France, offering users a comprehensive, safe and secure crypto platform."

While Crypto.com has been accumulating regulatory approvals around the world over the course of the past year, the French registration is the latest in a string of those it has received in Europe.

Last month, Crypto.com officially registered with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a crypto asset business. Marszalek had said that the UK represented a “strategically important market,” in light of the government's recent efforts to position itself as a global cryptocurrency hub.

Earlier, in July, the firm said that it had also received regulatory approval from the Italian financial regulator Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) to operate as a crypto provider.

The Singapore-based crypto platform's strategy of collecting approvals throughout Europe is particularly interesting as according to the anticipated Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation from the European Union, companies only need to become registered with one national authority in order to operate across the EU.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, MiCA, Crypto.com, France, Crypto Regulation
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Reveals Critical Vulnerabilities in Older App Versions That Let Attacker Exploit Phones via Video Call
Tata Motors Launches Tiago EV as India's Most Accessible Electric Vehicle Brand

Related Stories

Crypto.com Lands Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) License in France
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Sony Bravia XR-55A80K Ultra-HD OLED Android TV Review
  3. Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  5. Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Review: A Hassle-Free Mechanical Keyboard
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  7. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. Hisense U7H Series, A7H Tornado 2.0 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Audio Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Motors Launches Tiago EV as India's Most Accessible Electric Vehicle Brand
  2. Crypto.com Lands Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) License in France
  3. WhatsApp Reveals Critical Vulnerabilities in Older App Versions That Let Attacker Exploit Phones via Video Call
  4. Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix
  6. ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E-Nuggets
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  8. Infinix Zero 20 Tipped to Launch on October 5; May Feature 108-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity G99 SoC
  9. IMF Says Proof-of-Stake Approach Could Give Crypto Exchanges, Wallet Providers Too Much Decision-Making Power
  10. Bitcoin Fails to Clear $20,000 Mark as Crypto Prices Reverse Tuesday's Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.