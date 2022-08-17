Technology News
loading

Crypto.com Scores Functional License in UK to Provide ‘Certain Crypto Asset Services’

As per official documents, Crypto.com has been listed in the UK under the trading name ‘Foris Dax UK Ltd’.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 17 August 2022 15:45 IST
Crypto.com Scores Functional License in UK to Provide ‘Certain Crypto Asset Services’

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Butti_s

UK has witnessed a 650 percent increase in crypto adoption from 2018 to 2021

Highlights
  • Crypto.com will be able to sell digital assets for fiat in UK
  • Crypto.com must promise compliance against crypto-related illicit deeds
  • Crypto.com has bagged similar licenses in UAE, Italy, South Korea

UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has given a nod to Crypto.com, as it seeks to expand its crypto-related business around the world. The Singapore-headquartered crypto exchange will use its license in the UK to provided services like exchanging digital assets for fiat or vice versa among others. The FCA is overseeing the expansion of the crypto and Web3 sector in the UK. Earlier this year, the government body had instructed existing crypto companies in the UK to register and promise compliance against illicit activities currently exploiting the crypto sphere.

“This is a significant milestone for Crypto.com, with the UK representing a strategically important market for us and at a time when the government is pushing forward with its agenda to make Britain a global hub for crypto asset technology and investment.” said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said in a statement.

As per official documents, Crypto.com has been listed in the UK under the trading name ‘Foris Dax UK Ltd'.

“This firm is registered for certain crypto asset activities. You may be able to complain about this firm to the Financial Ombudsman Service. If this firm goes out of business owing you money you may be able to claim compensation from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). However, this is not always the case and these organisations may not cover some of this firm's activities,” FSA's official post on the development read.

Crypto.com bagging an operational approval in the UK comes in the backdrop of the country, working on formulating and finalising the national crypto laws.

In July, the UK Treasury invited the citizens to share their opinions on how regulators can make tax rules and financial amendments to its existing systems that fetch the best out of the crypto sector.

The UK is seen as a high-potential market for cryptocurrency, following a 650 percent increase in adoption from 2018 to 2021, the Crypto.com blog said citing data by research firm BanklessTimes.

Meanwhile, Crypto.com continues to add to its international operational licenses, which is started to acquire earlier this year.

Earlier this month, the exchange obtained the license as a virtual asset service provider in South Korea.

Back in July, the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), the top financial regulator in Italy had approved the operations of Crypto.com in the country.

In June, the exchange also managed to secure provisional approval from Dubai's regulators to provide a variety of cryptocurrency services in the city.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, UK, Crypto Com
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Coinbase to Temporarily Halt Ethereum Deposits, Withdrawals During 'The Merge'
Google Not Liable in Defamation Case, Australian Court Overturns Previous Ruling

Related Stories

Crypto.com Scores Functional License in UK to Provide ‘Certain Crypto Asset Services’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  4. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  6. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Samsung Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  9. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
  2. Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims
  3. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
  4. Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  5. NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions
  6. Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. Spotify Offering 3-Month Free Subscription to New Premium Members Under Select Plans; Reportedly Testing Audio Reactions
  8. Social Media Firms Introduce Few Changes Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections
  9. Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files Application for Creditor Protection in Singapore
  10. Noise, Other Homegrown Brands Lead Wearables Shipments in India During H1 2022: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.