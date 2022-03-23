Technology News
loading

Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup

The crypto exchange will offer customers exclusive merchandise and chances to attend matches during the tournament.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 23 March 2022 18:07 IST
Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup

Photo Credit: Crypto.com

Crypto.com seeks to expands its brand through exposure at sporting events

Highlights
  • The FIFA World Cup is among the most-viewed sporting events the world
  • The exchange has signed a host of sports sponsorship deals in 2021
  • Crypto.com stands to gain massive exposure from the deal

Crypto.com has officially secured a sponsorship deal for the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup — one of the most viewed global sporting events, to be held later this year in Qatar. As per the announcement, the deal will give Crypto.com a major branding boost, with the crypto trading platform also securing branding rights within and outside the football game venues. The Singapore-based exchange will also be the exclusive crypto trading platform for FIFA events in Qatar.

While the total compensation for this sponsorship deal remains undisclosed, Crypto.com users will also be offered the opportunity to attend matches during the World Cup and win special merchandise, the exchange announced in a press release.

Speaking on the development, Kay Madati, FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer said, "Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events and iconic venues across the world, and there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA's global platform of football. We are delighted to have a global brand like Crypto.com join us as a sponsor of the exciting and groundbreaking FIFA World Cup in Qatar, ultimately helping to grow our beautiful game on a global scale."

Crypto.com has been largely affiliated with several sports events and deals spanning several markets. Back in July 2021, Crypto.com inked a $175 million (roughly Rs. 1,335 crore) 10-year sponsorship agreement with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It also signed a $100 million (roughly Rs. 760 crore) sponsorship agreement with Formula 1, sponsoring its Sprint series in a five-year deal. Last November, Crypto.com also acquired the rights to rename the famed Los Angeles Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, “We could not be more excited to sponsor the FIFA World Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, and to drive further awareness of Crypto.com globally. Through our partnership with FIFA, we will continue to use our platform in innovative ways so that Crypto.com can power the future of world-class sports and fan experiences around the world.”

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto.com, FIFA, FIFA World Cup, Crypto exchange
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Tencent Posts Slowest-Ever Sale Rise in Q4, Regulation Impact Set to Ease

Related Stories

Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  2. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  3. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  7. Oppo K10 Review: Is It a Serious Contender?
  8. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Reportedly Scheduled for April 7
  10. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now
  2. Snoop Dogg Is Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile
  3. Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup
  4. Tencent Posts Slowest-Ever Sale Rise in Q4, Regulation Impact Set to Ease
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Uber Launches Advisory Council to Address Drivers' Concerns in India
  7. PUBG Developer Krafton Teams Up With Solana Blockchain, Likely to Add Crypto and NFT Twist to Games
  8. Avatar 2 Teaser Trailer to Debut in Front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Screenings: Report
  9. Apex Legends Leak Allegedly Reveals Unannounced Heroes, Maps, Weapons, and More From Next 9 Seasons
  10. Russia Could Consider Using the Digital Ruble as Reserve Currency to Boost Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.