Crypto.com has officially secured a sponsorship deal for the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup — one of the most viewed global sporting events, to be held later this year in Qatar. As per the announcement, the deal will give Crypto.com a major branding boost, with the crypto trading platform also securing branding rights within and outside the football game venues. The Singapore-based exchange will also be the exclusive crypto trading platform for FIFA events in Qatar.

While the total compensation for this sponsorship deal remains undisclosed, Crypto.com users will also be offered the opportunity to attend matches during the World Cup and win special merchandise, the exchange announced in a press release.

https://t.co/vCNztATSCO is proud to be the first crypto trading platform sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ????



See you in Qatar! @fifaworldcup #worldcuphttps://t.co/vYZjDA1BMZ pic.twitter.com/ppFfkEG6q2 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) March 23, 2022

Speaking on the development, Kay Madati, FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer said, "Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events and iconic venues across the world, and there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA's global platform of football. We are delighted to have a global brand like Crypto.com join us as a sponsor of the exciting and groundbreaking FIFA World Cup in Qatar, ultimately helping to grow our beautiful game on a global scale."

Crypto.com has been largely affiliated with several sports events and deals spanning several markets. Back in July 2021, Crypto.com inked a $175 million (roughly Rs. 1,335 crore) 10-year sponsorship agreement with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It also signed a $100 million (roughly Rs. 760 crore) sponsorship agreement with Formula 1, sponsoring its Sprint series in a five-year deal. Last November, Crypto.com also acquired the rights to rename the famed Los Angeles Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, “We could not be more excited to sponsor the FIFA World Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, and to drive further awareness of Crypto.com globally. Through our partnership with FIFA, we will continue to use our platform in innovative ways so that Crypto.com can power the future of world-class sports and fan experiences around the world.”

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.