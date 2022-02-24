Technology News
loading

RBI's Views Might Have Delayed Crypto Bill: Deputy Governor Michael Patra

RBI said to be in favour of a complete ban on the speculative assets, saying they hold no underlying value at all.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 February 2022 11:50 IST
RBI's Views Might Have Delayed Crypto Bill: Deputy Governor Michael Patra

RBI is proceeding "very, very slowly" on the subject and will make calibrated moves in the direction

Highlights
  • The government had plans to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies
  • The central bank is in favour of a complete ban on the speculative assets
  • RBI Governor D Subbarao had flagged concerns on privacy on CBDC front

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Patra on Wednesday said the central bank's views about cryptocurrencies might have delayed the government's proposed legislation on crypto assets.

Emphasising that the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be introduced in FY23 as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget speech, Patra said India will proceed very gradually on the subject as there are concerns on privacy, its impact on monetary policy formulation and energy intensity.

The government had plans to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin during the Winter Session of Parliament in November-December 2021 but did not introduce it.

"RBI's view is quite known on crypto. I think it is the one of the views that has actually delayed a bill on that subject but we will engage in a fair debate on that subject and will look at all sides of the debate," Patra said, speaking at an event organised by the Pune International Centre.

The central bank is in favour of a complete ban on the speculative assets, saying they hold no underlying value at all, and has also called them a threat to financial stability.

On the CBDC, Patra said there already exists such an instrument on the wholesale front but it is retail where work is required.

"I think we will proceed very gradually. We will cross the river by feeling the pebbles. There are issues of privacy that are involved, there are issues of monetary policy transmission that are involved. There is also an issue of energy intensity of the whole process if it is on a certain kind of technology," he said.

RBI is proceeding "very, very slowly" on the subject and will make calibrated moves in the direction, he noted.

A few weeks ago, former RBI Governor D Subbarao had flagged concerns on privacy on the CBDC front saying the feature to check the entire movement of a single unit of the digital currency makes it susceptible to be tracked and also pointed to the absence of guardrails like a data protection law.

"Why should RBI or the government know how much ice cream I buy every month? or what luxury brands I patronise? So, there is a certain level of discomfort and I think if you have CBDCs, you have to have very robust data protection laws which are credible not only to people within the country but also outside. So, data protection laws are very important in issuing CBDCs," he had said.

"In a country like India where the opposition is very vigorous, there can be fake complaints, or there can be (a) government misusing the data and covering it up. So I can see a lot of political complications coming out of this," the former governor had said.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Bill, Cryptocurrency Tax, Cryptocurrency Prices, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India, Michael Patra, Central Bank Digital Currency, CBDC, Nirmala Sitharaman
Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India

Related Stories

RBI's Views Might Have Delayed Crypto Bill: Deputy Governor Michael Patra
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  3. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  6. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  8. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones Debut in India at Rs. 11,999
  9. First Look at Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Oppenheimer Is Out
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest Sale to Go Live from February 25 With Discounts on Smartphones, TVs
  2. Warner Music Group Partners With Splinterlands to Work on Arcade-Style Play-to-Earn Games
  3. Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  4. WhatApp Message Reactions Spotted on Desktop Beta, New Status Privacy Shortcut Under Development
  5. OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install
  6. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue Acknowledged by Company, Fix Incoming
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked; May Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City
  10. Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.