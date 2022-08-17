Technology News
loading

Colombia to Soon Get Digital Currency Aimed at Slashing Tax Evasion Crimes

Colombia is expecting to fast-track work on its digital currency that would be used to prevent financial crimes thriving in the country.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 17 August 2022 17:48 IST
Colombia to Soon Get Digital Currency Aimed at Slashing Tax Evasion Crimes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Flavia Carpio

Colombia is awaiting what changes its crypto-friendly President brings to the existing systems

Highlights
  • Colombia does not allow crypto as a payment alternative
  • Colombia has asked citizens to declare crypto assets for tax purposes
  • Colombia’s newly officiated President is pro-crypto

Tax evasion in Colombia is a major issue and is estimated to account for up to eight percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) so far. In a bid to curb tax evasion crimes in the Latin American nation, Colombia has decided to dive straight away into planning a roadmap for its national digital currency. Under the newly officiated Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the government of Colombia is banking on the use of its digital currency to prevent financial crimes thriving in the country.

The objective of the creation of this digital currency is to replace cash payments around taxes with this digital currency, all within the framework of a reformed new monetary policy, Semana.com quoted Luis Carlos Reyes, the head of the Colombian Tax and Customs National Authority as saying in an interview.

For now, it remains unclear whether Colombia is exploring into the CBDC kind of a national digital currency, or an asset-backed national currency similar to Venezuela's Petro digital currency project.

A CBDC or a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is a blockchain-based payments solution that is regulated and controlled by the central banks. At present, India, Jamaica, and China are among several other nations that are working on their CBDCs.

For now, Colombia is awaiting what changes its crypto-friendly President brings to the existing financial system there.

Back in 2017, Colombian President Petro had backed Bitcoin by calling it an instrument that would take power back from the government and hand it to the people, a report by CoinTelegraph said.

As for now, Colombia does not accept any cryptocurrency as a payment alternative to its fiat Peso.

Earlier this year, the Colombian tax authority had also reportedly reminded taxpayers that they need to start registering cryptocurrencies in their statements starting this year.

It is estimated that over 3.1 million people, 6.1 percent of Colombia's total population owned cryptocurrency in 2021, as per Triple-A.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Colombia, CBDC, Digital Currency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo India Money Laundering Probe: Firms Permitted to Operate Frozen Bank Accounts by Delhi High Court
TikTok Bans Paid Political Influencer Posts Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections

Related Stories

Colombia to Soon Get Digital Currency Aimed at Slashing Tax Evasion Crimes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  4. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Vivo V25 Pro First Impressions: Subtle Improvements
  7. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  9. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Kerala Savari Online Taxi Service Launched by State Government: All Details
  2. Government to Set Up Expert Groups for Exploring Adoption of Common Chargers for Mobiles, Electronic Devices
  3. TikTok Bans Paid Political Influencer Posts Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections
  4. Colombia to Soon Get Digital Currency Aimed at Slashing Tax Evasion Crimes
  5. Amazon Claims ‘Overly Broad and Burdensome’ FTC Probe of Amazon Prime Service Hounding Jeff Bezos, Others
  6. Vivo India Money Laundering Probe: Firms Permitted to Operate Frozen Bank Accounts by Delhi High Court
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Wide-Angle Camera Doesn’t Support Recording 4K Video at 60fps: Report
  8. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Instagram Reels Crossposting to Facebook, New Tools for Content Creators Announced: All Details
  10. Amazon to Hike Third-Party Sellers Charges Again by Adding Holiday Fee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.