Technology News
loading

CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal Says EDs Raids Weren't About Money Laundering Probe

The ED conducted raids on the residences of directors and the CEO of Coinswitch Kuber and its official premises.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee |  Updated: 29 August 2022 14:36 IST
CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal Says EDs Raids Weren't About Money Laundering Probe

Photo Credit: CoinSwitch Kuber

The Enforcement Directorate raided CoinSwitch Kuber's office premises last Thursday

Highlights
  • Singhal claims the ED raids were not about money laundering
  • Singhal didn't address the specifics behind the ED's actions
  • He also highlighted the unsettled nature of crypto regulation

CoinSwitch Kuber co-founder and CEO Ashish Singhal has clarified on Twitter that his firm is cooperating with India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the ED carried out raids on the cryptocurrency exchanges' official premises, the residences of directors, as well as Singhal's residence. Although initial reports had hinted that the raids were conducted in connection with violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms, Singhal says that the ED is engaged with CoinSwitch Kuber to understand the functioning of the crypto exchange.

"Enforcement Directorate - Bengaluru has been engaged with us with respect to [the] functioning of our crypto platforms / exchanges," Singhal wrote. "We are fully cooperating with them."

Reports from Bloomberg and CoinDesk indicated last week that the searches were related to the country's foreign exchange statutes. Authorities in India have been conducting investigations into the country's crypto exchange ecosystem for months.

Singhal didn't address the specifics behind the Enforcement Directorate's actions, but highlighted the still-unsettled nature of crypto regulation in India.

"Crypto is a new asset class. Being in early stages, cryptos are not yet clearly classified in most parts of the world. Now, the law (in India and elsewhere) is still assessing if crypto is a 'commodity', 'security', 'currency' or something new," Singhal wrote. "This is a work in progress."

In a Saturday report, Reuters said that, per a source with knowledge of the process, financial records were seized during the office visits and officials asked questions regarding "foreign investments, income and outflows to check on compliance."

CoinSwitch "is committed to building a responsible crypto ecosystem that contributes to the Indian Economy, and creates wealth and employment for millions of Indians," Singhal wrote in the Twitter thread.

CoinSwitch raised a $260 million (roughly Rs. 2,076 crore) Series C funding round last October and is backed by venture capital majors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Tiger Global, among others.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinSwitch Kuber, Ashish Singhal
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK
Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G Connectivity in India by October, Plans Full Coverage by 2023 End

Related Stories

CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal Says EDs Raids Weren't About Money Laundering Probe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  3. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  4. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details
  6. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  9. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  10. Sony HT-S400 2.1-Channel Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Precise Location: Viral Posts Spreading Misinformation Lead to Meme-Fest, Company Clarifies
  2. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Netflix Unveils First Look at Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal Movie
  3. Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details
  4. Fantastic Four Finds Director in WandaVision's Matt Shakman, Exits Star Trek 4: Report
  5. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G Connectivity in India by October, Plans Full Coverage by 2023 End
  6. CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal Says EDs Raids Weren't About Money Laundering Probe
  7. Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped
  9. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Plan A Plan B: Netflix Sets September 30 Release Date. Watch Teaser Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.